The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Ministry of Finance are in “complete harmony” on cryptocurrency policy, according to the finance minister. “With RBI and the Ministry, not just on cryptocurrency but on every other thing as well, I think there’s complete harmony with which we are working,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The finance minister downplayed any concerns of differing opinions between the central bank and the ministry. She added that each has been “respecting each other’s domain, also knowing what we’ve to do with each other’s priorities and in the interest of the nation. There’s no turfing here.”

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO