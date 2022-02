More economic data for January has hit the tape this morning, with both Retail Sales and Import/Export Prices well ahead of expectations. While this speaks to inflation further breaking away, one nice thing we saw earlier this morning is how well pre-market trading took this news: the Dow had been -66 points ahead of these reports, the Nasdaq -44 and the S&P 500 -11 points; all these major indexes went roughly flat minutes later.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO