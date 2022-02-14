ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Government Consulting With Central Bank RBI on Crypto — 'There Is Complete Harmony'

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian government is consulting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on crypto policies. According to the finance minister, the government and the central bank are in “complete harmony” on crypto and other issues. Indian Government and Central Bank Discussing Crypto Policies Internally. Indian Finance Minister...

Mastercard adds crypto, open banking and ESG consulting services

Mastercard is expanding its consulting services with new practices dedicated to open banking, open data, crypto and digital currencies, and ESG. Mastercard has been offering consulting for more than two decades, with Data & Services building up a team of more than 2000 data scientists, engineers and consultants, serving customers in 70 countries around the world.
St. Louis Fed President Says Central Bank's 'Credibility Is On the Line' as US Inflation Surges

Inflation continues to grip American wallets, according to a recent economic analysis from Moody’s Analytics, which shows inflation is likely costing the average U.S. household between $250 to $276 per month. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise the benchmark interest rate in March and St. Louis Fed president James Bullard believes the Fed needs to “front-load” rate hikes.
India’s Finance Minister says RBI agreeable to new crypto rules but bank official wants to impose a crypto ban

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed that both the Reserve Bank of India and the finance ministry are on board with the new crypto rules, a move that was hailed as a positive development for the country’s digital assets industry. However, it now appears that not everyone is exactly on board with the proposal as an RBI official has expressed his preference for a crypto ban.
Indian tax authorities search premises of China's Huawei

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India's income tax authorities have conducted searches at multiple premises of Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) as part of a tax investigation, a government source told Reuters, confirming local media reports. The searches were conducted at Huawei's office premises in New Delhi, neighbouring...
RBI deputy governor: banning crypto 'most advisable choice'

T. Rabi Sankar from the Reserve Bank of India compared cryptocurrency to ponzi schemes and said that banning them, not regulating them, would be the “most advisable choice” for the Indian government. Sankar, the deputy governor for the RBI, told audiences at a keynote address on Feb. 14...
Russian Central Bank Still Opposes Crypto Regulation Plans

The race to launch crypto regulations in Russia could still be halted by the country’s Central Bank, which, despite reports to the contrary, is still not happy about recently unveiled plans to “legalize” crypto and bring the industry under a regulatory umbrella. But the pro-business (and reservedly pro-crypto) Ministry of Finance has moved to reassure the bank that its concerns will be met with a piece of draft legislation set to be unveiled on Friday this week.
Coinbase Offers Crypto Remittances to Mexico, Challenges Western Union

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase is getting into international money transfers, joining a mammoth market dominated by big companies like Western Union, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Feb. 15). Coinbase is rolling out a free pilot program for sending crypto funds to friends and family in Mexico. Receivers will be able to convert...
Government, RBI working with complete harmony in the interest of the Nation: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Finance Ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are partners, not just on crypto but also on every other thing as well, I think there's complete harmony with which we're working, respecting each other's domain also knowing what we've to do with each other's priorities and in the interest of the nation, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Press conference after addressing the RBI board.
No Crypto Loans and Fewer Trading Options – Russian Finance Ministry Clarifies Regulatory Plan

Russian authorities are not going to allow cryptocurrency lending, the finance ministry has announced, clarifying its proposals for crypto market regulation. The treasury department also revealed that not all cryptocurrencies will be available to Russian investors under the new rules. Russian Government to Restrict Investor Access to Crypto Assets. Authorities...
USD 100M BlockFine, Indian Central Banker vs. Crypto, BTC & ETH Flows Changed + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it charged crypto lender BlockFi with failing to register the offers and sales of its retail crypto lending product. In this first-of-its-kind action, the SEC also charged BlockFi with violating the registration provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, they added. To settle the charges, BlockFi agreed to pay a USD 50m penalty, cease its unregistered offers and sales of the lending product, BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIAs), and attempt to bring its business within the provisions of the Investment Company Act within 60 days. Moreover, BlockFi agreed to pay an additional USD 50m in fines to 32 states to settle similar charges. Also, BlockFi’s parent company announced that it intends to register under the Securities Act of 1933 the offer and sale of a new lending product. "As we shared earlier, we intend to file or confidentially submit a registration statement to the SEC for BlockFi Yield, a new crypto interest-bearing security," the company said.
RBI Official Likens Crypto to ‘Ponzi Schemes’

Cryptocurrencies are like a pyramid scheme and should be banned in India, a deputy governor at the country’s central bank said Monday (Feb. 14). As Reuters reported, these comments from T. Rabi Sankar followed an equally gloomy assessment of digital currencies from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, which itself came after the Indian government set up a taxation framework for cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrencies akin to Ponzi schemes, says RBI deputy

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies are akin to Ponzi schemes or worse and banning them is the most sensible option for India to avoid the threat they pose to financial and macroeconomic stability, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday. Monday's comments from...
IMF: Crypto Is No Match for Well-Designed Central Bank Digital Currencies

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, says that crypto assets and stablecoins are no match for well-designed central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). “If CBDCs are designed prudently, they can potentially offer more resilience, more safety, greater availability, and lower costs than private forms of digital money,” she said.
Switzerland's Largest Bank UBS Expects US Crypto Legislation to Take Time

Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS, expects the United States Congress to take a long time to pass cryptocurrency legislation despite mounting interest in crypto investments and regulators calling for Congress to weigh in on crypto legislation. Congress Could Take a Long Time on Crypto Legislation. The largest bank in Switzerland,...
Bahrain Central Bank Completes Cross-Border Transfer Test Using JPMorgan Blockchain

The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), working in partnership with Bank ABC, recently announced it had successfully tested the transfer of funds across borders using JPMorgan’s JPM Coin. The test fulfills the central bank’s goal of creating safe and efficient settlement solutions for customers. Eliminating Inefficiencies in the...
