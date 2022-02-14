Indian Government Consulting With Central Bank RBI on Crypto — 'There Is Complete Harmony'

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it charged crypto lender BlockFi with failing to register the offers and sales of its retail crypto lending product. In this first-of-its-kind action, the SEC also charged BlockFi with violating the registration provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, they added. To settle the charges, BlockFi agreed to pay a USD 50m penalty, cease its unregistered offers and sales of the lending product, BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIAs), and attempt to bring its business within the provisions of the Investment Company Act within 60 days. Moreover, BlockFi agreed to pay an additional USD 50m in fines to 32 states to settle similar charges. Also, BlockFi’s parent company announced that it intends to register under the Securities Act of 1933 the offer and sale of a new lending product. "As we shared earlier, we intend to file or confidentially submit a registration statement to the SEC for BlockFi Yield, a new crypto interest-bearing security," the company said.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO