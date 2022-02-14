ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing has reopened after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week, while Canadian officials...

The Independent

Canada protests: Truckers agree to open one lane of Ambassador Bridge as Ontario declares state of emergency

Canadian truckers staging a protest against Covid-19 restrictions on the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Michigan have reportedly agreed to open one lane of traffic after a four-day blockade that prompted a state of emergency declaration in the province.CBC News captured footage showing truckers slowly moving their vehicles out of one of the exit lanes into Canada on Friday morning - however local police indicated traffic remained at a standstill.The development came just hours before a court took up a request for an injunction to permanently end the blockade.The injunction was put forward by auto-industry leaders and backed by the...
PROTESTS
mprnews.org

U.S.-Canada truck blockade extends to North Dakota border

Protests closing border crossings between Canada and the United States moved into the Upper Midwest Thursday morning, hitting a crossing in eastern North Dakota. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba report that trucks and farm equipment have parked in the road on Highway 75 leading to the border crossing between Emerson, Manitoba. and Pembina, N.D.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
HuffingtonPost

Canadian Anti-Vax Trucker 'Siege' Hit With Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit

A group of fed-up Canadians has filed a $9.8 million class-action lawsuit against a mob of anti-vaccine truckers who have packed downtown Ottawa for a week, blasting the ear-piercing air horns of their vehicles day and night. The rogue drivers’ “Freedom Convoy” began as a protest against the requirement that...
HEALTH
The Independent

Biden urges Trudeau to use federal powers to end Canada trucker convoy’s bridge blockade

The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.For the fourth straight day, scores of truckers taking part in what they dubbed the Freedom Convoy blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.The White House said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Canadian Mounties seize weapons cache, arrest 13 in Alberta Freedom Convoy blockade

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Monday that they arrested 13 people and seized a cache of weapons and body armor from the "Freedom Convoy" protest blocking the U.S.-Canadian border crossing at Coutts, Alberta. The RCMP said its weeklong investigation found that the 11 people arrested in the first sweep had "a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade." Two more people were arrested traveling to join the protest, one with two weapons in his car and the other after coming close to ramming one of the Mounties, police said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Place
Americas
Springfield News Sun

Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — A judge on Friday ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production. It was not...
ADVOCACY
POLITICO

What's happening with the Canadian trucker convoy? Here's what you need to know

Since late January, truck drivers have wreaked havoc on Canadian cities, occupying parts of Ottawa and ultimately blocking the country’s most vital trade route to the U.S. in protest of Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates. The once-narrow protest, dubbed the “Freedom Convoy,” has spiraled into a broader movement of...
ADVOCACY
Fortune

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act for first-time in country’s history as ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests rage on

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday invoked the Emergencies Act for the first-time in the country's history in an effort to quash the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, which have disrupted daily life in Ottawa, Canada's capital, and choked off hundreds of millions of dollars in vital cross-border trade with the U.S.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Justin Trudeau will use rare Emergency Act to clear ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will invoke the Emergency Act in order to stop the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" protesters who have caused massive congestion in Ottawa and temporarily shut down the Ambassador Bridge border crossing between the US and Canada. The Associated Press reports that Mr Trudeau has largely rejected calls to use the military to clear the protesters but has said that "all options are on the table" to end the ongoing protests, which are now in their third week. Mr Trudeau said on Monday he planned to use the Emergency Act to respond to the...
PROTESTS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Bridge to US remains blocked by protesters

WINDSOR, Ontario – A tense standoff at a U.S.-Canadian border bridge eased somewhat Saturday after Canadian police persuaded demonstrators to move the trucks they had used to barricade the busy international crossing. But protesters still blocked access as night approached, snarling traffic and trade between the two countries for a sixth day.
PROTESTS
MercuryNews

Ottawa police begin issuing tickets, warnings to blockade

OTTAWA, Ontario — Ottawa police trying to break the nearly three-week siege of the capital by truckers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions began handing out leaflets Wednesday warning drivers to leave immediately or risk arrest. Authorities in yellow “police liaison” vests went from rig to rig, knocking on the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Associated Press

As Canada protests persist, so do challenges for Trudeau

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has endured bitter divisions in the past, but the current wave of disruptive protests over COVID-19 restrictions is unprecedented in the extent it has undermined public trust in government leadership, starting at the top with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On Monday, as criticism of his...
PROTESTS

