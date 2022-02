Last year, allegations of inequality and ineffective leadership at the Indianapolis Public Library led to personnel changes and the resignation of longtime CEO Jackie Nytes. A new diversity, equity and inclusion officer has been hired to improve the library’s working environment. WFYI’s Terri Dee spoke with Keesha Hughes on how she views the library’s management style and her goal to make the institution a more welcoming place for employees and the community.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO