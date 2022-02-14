ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A Bond-Markets Scare: Global Week Ahead

Zacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Global Week Ahead, risk-free bond markets everywhere appear to be nearly fully pricing in an oversized (50 bps) U.S. rate hike in March 2022. Is that bond trader fear going to ramp up, or abate?. Focus on Fed speakers, January’s FOMC minutes (they come out Wednesday) and...

www.zacks.com

International Business Times

Wall St Set To Open Lower On Fed, Ukraine Jitters

U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave the Federal Reserve more ammunition to tighten policy, while geopolitical tensions over Russian and Ukraine added to caution. Retail sales rose 3.8% in January, data showed, rebounding sharply from the previous month, led by a...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Jitters return for U.S. stocks

Feb 16 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. JITTERS RETURN FOR U.S. STOCKS (0951 EST/1451 GMT) U.S. stocks are lower in early trade on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave...
Zacks.com

Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ease: ETFs to Win/Lose

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has been quoted lately as saying Russia started returning some troops from the Ukraine border to bases. However, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance had not seen “any signs of de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side,” as quoted on CNBC.
pragcap.com

Is the Bond Bear Market Over?

The Total Bond Market is down 5.5% from its 2021 peak. The 10 year T-Note is down 10.7% from its 2020 high. But with the market pricing in 7 rate hikes and inflation showing signs of topping it’s worth asking if the worst is behind us? I believe we’re getting close to the end of this bond bear market. I’ll explain why.
WPXI Pittsburgh

US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after a broad rally snapped a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 1:21 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 274 points, or 0.8%, to 34,715 and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Technology and communications...
Reuters

FTSE 100 down after strong inflation; Indivior jumps

Feb 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched lower on Wednesday as gains in commodity stocks were offset by losses in retailers following a spike in January inflation, while Indivior jumped on its plans for a U.S. listing. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) ended 0.1% lower with consumer staples...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall Street ends mixed after Fed minutes

Feb 16 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS MIXED AFTER FED MINUTES (1605 EST/2105 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes cut early losses to end mixed on Wednesday after...
CNBC

Gold near 8-month high as dovish Fed minutes weigh on dollar and yields

Spot gold was flat at $1,868.09 per ounce, as of 0331 GMT, hovering near its June high of $1,879.48 hit on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,870.30. Gold prices held ground on Thursday near an eight-month high touched earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields dipped after Federal Reserve minutes showed a less hawkish-than-feared stance.
The Independent

Bitcoin market prepares for ‘storm’ approaching

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market could be set for a tumultuous few weeks of price movements amid “approaching storm clouds”, according to leading crypto analysts.The latest report from on-chain data provider Glassnode warned of “numerous macro headwinds” that could heavily impact the price of bitcoin next month, from the tightening of Fed policy to potential war in Ukraine.The cryptocurrency has already experienced extreme volatility over the last few months, peaking at an all-time high above $68,000 in November before crashing below $34,000 in January.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketInvestors and traders appear to already be pricing in...
UPI News

U.S. markets fall flat as Fed affirms plans to raise interest rates 'soon'

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed flat on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest update from the Federal Reserve and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 54.57 points, or 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11%. Meanwhile, the broad S&P 500 closed the day up 0.088%.
US News and World Report

Dollar Falls as Investors See Fed Minutes as Less Hawkish Than Feared

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index was down on Wednesday, hitting its lowest level since Friday after minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting suggested policymakers are not set on a particular pace of interest rate hikes. According to the January meeting minutes released on Wednesday, Fed...
Zacks.com

PPI +9.7% Year Over Year; Markets Up on Russian Troop Drawdown

Inflation highs persist this morning, as the Producer Price Index (PPI) for January doubled expectations to +1.0% month over month — the second-highest all-time, following the +1.2% posted exactly one year ago, for January 2021. This follows a much more temperate December headline of +0.2%. The “core” read —...
