Registration is open for the 46th annual Rutgers Home Gardeners School @Home, which will be held as a virtual conference over Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The 2022 conference, “Gardening For Everyone,” is made up of 15 individual workshop sessions that cover an array of horticultural topics. On the day of the event, attendees will be able to choose one of five possible classes in each of the three workshop slots, for a total of three different lectures. This format is intended to allow attendees to select the workshops that are most relevant to their gardening interests and create their own personalized schedule for a fun day of learning. The speakers include experts from the horticultural, ecological and landscape design industry, faculty from Rutgers Cooperative Extension, and experienced home gardeners with unique skill sets.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO