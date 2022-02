The city of Richmond on the Chain of Lakes is hosting a unique fishing event called Cat Fish Fest. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says fishing for cat fish is gaining in popularity and the organizers of this 2 day event would like to make this an annual thing. The Richmond Fire Department is organizing the event. He says participants can fish the entire Horseshoe chain from 3pm Friday to 3pm Saturday with the headquarters on Cedar Island Lake. Schmitt says they'll have a tent there with a weigh in station and beverages. Schmitt says he's been told ticket sales have been good so far. He says one of the events will include a how-to cleaning of cat fish and he expects eating of cat fish on Saturday and possibly Friday too. Schmitt says they'll be making cat fish a couple of ways which include deep fried and in gumbo.

RICHMOND, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO