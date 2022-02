Benchmark Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Benchmark“) (TSX-V: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) – is pleased to announce new results from 3 multi-purpose drill holes at the AGB Deposit including 101.60 metres (m) of 4.68 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 89.89 g/t silver or 5.80 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq*) with 13.00 m of 23.72 g/t gold and 212.84 g/t silver or 26.38 g/t AuEq in drill hole 21AGBDD040 (Figure 1). In addition to testing the near-surface continuity of mineralization, drill holes 21AGBDD054 and 21AGBDD055 were designed to evaluate the geotechnical properties of the rock mass as well as hydrogeological regime of the pit area. These cost-effective multi-purpose drill holes were successful in continuing to delineate high-grade continuity of near-surface mineralization at the southernmost extent of the AGB zone (Figure 2) while also providing the geotechnical and hydrogeological data necessary to design the overall pit slope for future engineering studies. Benchmark’s flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located within a road-accessible region of the prolific Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO