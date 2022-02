The current generation of consoles, ushered in when the PS5 and Xbox Series X debuted in 2020, has been a messy one in many ways. The consoles themselves have been hard to find, and — with the ballooning costs of game development — few publishers have been willing to go all in with fully exclusive titles. So we’re left with games like Horizon Forbidden West, a tentpole release for Sony, which will launch simultaneously on the PS4 and PS5. Sometimes, this doesn’t turn out so well, like the disastrous cross-generation launch of Cyberpunk 2077. But that’s not the case here: the latest Horizon plays great no matter which PlayStation you own.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO