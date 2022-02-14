ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

MASK Architects adds light and transparent flower-shaped clouds to Zhengzhou metro line-7 stations

worldarchitecture.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIstanbul-based practice MASK Architects and Shenzhen-based Jiang & Associates Design (J&A) have designed a conceptual interior design for Zhengzhou metro line-7 stations in China. Called The Flower Clouds I Zhengzhou Metro Line-7 Stations, the first phase of Zhengzhou Rail Transit Line 7 starts from Dongzhao Station to Nangang Liu...

worldarchitecture.org

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Futuristic Metro Stations

Leave it to Zaha Hadid Architects to develop and execute the design of three futuristic metro stations. As part of a four-kilometer line, the new additions are located in the city of Dnipro in Ukraine. This strategic transit project will connect the city center, the Dnipro-Holovnyi train station, and other surrounding destinations with the city's eastern neighborhoods.
TRAFFIC
designboom.com

construction begins in ukraine on zaha hadid architects' dnipro metro stations

Zaha hadid architects designs new metro stations for dnipro. zaha hadid architects has revealed the latest images of its dnipro metro project as construction begins in the ukrainian city. the scheme encompasses three new underground stations—teatralna, tsentalna and muzeina—, which are slated to open for service in 2025.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

architects imagine the electric fueling station of the future as roadside oasis

With countries and automakers pledging to go all-electric in the not-so-distant future, it won’t just mean a change to the cars we drive, but also to the vital infrastructure that keeps us on the road. but what will gas stations look like without the gas? well, an international competition launched by electric autonomy canada has revealed what these electric fueling stations could look like.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Stations#Flowers#Zhengzhou Metro#Architecture Design#Jiang Associates Design
ArchDaily

Flower Station / TJAD Original Design Studio

Structure Design : TJAD Dujing Architectural Design Institute, Rui Wang, Haxun Sun. Background. The Flower Station is the primary pavilion of the exhibition Flowering Puhuitang for the 2021 Shanghai Urban Space Art Season, located in Xuhui District, Shanghai. The site is adjacent to Qinzhou Road and East Tianlin Road, near the Puhuitang, an important waterway in Xuhui District, and was formerly a flower market that had to be reformed into a parkland during urban regeneration. The Flower Station is a forerunner in the comprehensive regeneration of the site, introducing the notion of “green, art, and co-building” into the traditional neighborhood. Under the premise of a limited budget, limited land area, and limited construction period, the design adopted a strategy of integrating architecture, structure, space, material, and structure and was successfully constructed in 109 days with the collaboration of all departments.
DESIGN
GamesRadar+

How to fast travel in Dying Light 2 and find Metro stations

Dying Light 2 fast travel involves finding Metro stations and faction bases you can jump between, although the mechanics aren't clearly explained. Some places are given to you in the story, some just have to be found and others involve platforming puzzles to get the power back on. A few even have enemies to clear out or are full of infected and can only be activated at night.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
China
pcinvasion.com

Dying Light 2: Houndfield Electrical Station guide

Houndfield Electrical Station is, technically, the first facility of its kind that you’ll encounter in Dying Light 2. It’s part of a quest called Sniper’s Alley, though you don’t actually get to visit the interior to power up the complex. Still, you can do this much later while free-roaming and after learning about the other facilities in the campaign. Here’s our Dying Light 2 guide to help you with the Houndfield Electrical Station puzzle so you can assign this facility to a faction of your choosing.
VIDEO GAMES
worldarchitecture.org

Cosybarcelona converts former cereal factory into a double-height yoga studio in Barcelona

Barcelona-based practice Cosybarcelona has converted a former cereal factory into a double-height yoga studio in the heart of the Ciutat Vella in Barcelona, Spain. Named Xuan Lan Yoga Factory, the 280-square-metre space features the existing industrial character of the old building to create a dialogue with the new elegant and Mediterranean building.
YOGA
ArchDaily

Terekhovo Metro Station / Buromoscow

Text description provided by the architects. Buromoscow designed the new Terekhovo station of the Big Circle Line of the Moscow metro. Big circle line (BCL) is a core project for the metro network development of the Russian capital. With its 71 kilometers of length and 31 stations, it is the longest circle line in the world. It will unload radial metro lines, save passengers up to 30 minutes on each trip, and bring public transport to the remote areas of Moscow.
DESIGN
Thrillist

This Iconic Las Vegas Attraction Is Being Destroyed

The Las Vegas Strip is home to a collection of to-scale monuments that give visitors the sensation of bouncing between places like Paris and Cairo as they gamble and party. But soon, one of those large structures will be demolished. The Mirage Hotel & Casino is getting remodeled, and its iconic volcano will be out of place with the new guitar-themed vision.
LIFESTYLE
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
Popculture

Look Inside America's Most Expensive Home, Bigger Than the White House at $295M

At the time of this writing, a house nicknamed "The One" in southern California is for sale, and its $295 million price tag makes it the most expensive home in America. The building is larger than the White House, and that's just one of its claims to fame. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can take a tour of this gargantuan property for ourselves.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $23 Million London Penthouse Has Spectacular Views of the City’s Top Landmarks

Think of it as the ultimate “room with a view”. Kick-back in the comfy living room of this newly-listed, glass-filled London penthouse and gaze out at the towering, 445-foot-tall London Eye Ferris wheel spinning, ever-so-slowly, right in front. Now look to the left and take in Big Ben and the historic Houses of Parliament, while over to the right, there’s the City of London skyline and the dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral in the distance. “The views are what make this new penthouse so unique and special. So many of London’s most iconic landmarks are right there,” says Xiu Xiu Sun, sales...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy