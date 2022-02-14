MASK Architects adds light and transparent flower-shaped clouds to Zhengzhou metro line-7 stations

Structure Design : TJAD Dujing Architectural Design Institute, Rui Wang, Haxun Sun. Background. The Flower Station is the primary pavilion of the exhibition Flowering Puhuitang for the 2021 Shanghai Urban Space Art Season, located in Xuhui District, Shanghai. The site is adjacent to Qinzhou Road and East Tianlin Road, near the Puhuitang, an important waterway in Xuhui District, and was formerly a flower market that had to be reformed into a parkland during urban regeneration. The Flower Station is a forerunner in the comprehensive regeneration of the site, introducing the notion of “green, art, and co-building” into the traditional neighborhood. Under the premise of a limited budget, limited land area, and limited construction period, the design adopted a strategy of integrating architecture, structure, space, material, and structure and was successfully constructed in 109 days with the collaboration of all departments.

DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO