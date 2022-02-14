Biden, anti-gun violence groups call for action on 4th anniversary of Parkland attack

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and multiple advocacy groups on Monday recalled the deadly shooting attack at a school in Parkland, Fla., four years ago and pushed for new actions to prevent gun violence.

Seventeen people died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, near Fort Lauderdale, on Feb. 14, 2018, when former student Nikolas Cruz walked into the school with a gun and opened fire. A number of youth anti-violence groups were spawned from the attack -- some of which pressed Biden Monday for real efforts to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them.

March For Our Lives, Guns Down America and Change the Ref launched an online tool Monday -- called "Shock Market" -- to track gun deaths nationwide since Biden took office in January 2021.

"Biden has been a friend but not a leader," David Hogg, founder of March For Our Lives and a survivor of the Parkland shooting, told CNN. "He's made small steps but it's not enough.

"The president hasn't been receptive to our demands. We expected this from [former President Donald] Trump, but we're shocked that it's coming from Biden."

In a message marking the anniversary of the Parkland shooting, Biden pressed Congress to do more.

"Out of the heartbreak of Parkland a new generation of Americans all across the country marched for our lives and towards a better, safer America for us all," he said.

"I've asked Congress to pass a budget that provides an additional half billion dollars for proven strategies we know reduce violent crime -- accountable community policing and community violence interventions. I have also requested increased funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals.

"And Congress must do much more -- beginning with requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers."

Biden said that his administration is working to advance a plan to reduce gun violence, including an improved effort to find unlawful gun dealers and addressing "ghost guns." The proposal, he said, will also promote "extreme risk protection order" legislation for states and improve information sharing between federal and local law enforcement.

Authorities say that Cruz legally bought the gun that he used in the attack, although he had brain development problems and depression.

Biden, however, is limited in what he can do as president, as it's mainly Congress' responsibility to regulate the buying and selling of firearms. Few Republicans have supported efforts to make it more difficult to obtain guns, and Democrats have only the slimmest of majorities in the Senate.

In December, Sen.Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, blocked a request to proceed to legislation that the House passed a year ago to expand background checks.