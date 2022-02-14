ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Biden, anti-gun violence groups call for action on 4th anniversary of Parkland attack

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRtgU_0eE3DTTP00

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and multiple advocacy groups on Monday recalled the deadly shooting attack at a school in Parkland, Fla., four years ago and pushed for new actions to prevent gun violence.

Seventeen people died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, near Fort Lauderdale, on Feb. 14, 2018, when former student Nikolas Cruz walked into the school with a gun and opened fire. A number of youth anti-violence groups were spawned from the attack -- some of which pressed Biden Monday for real efforts to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them.

March For Our Lives, Guns Down America and Change the Ref launched an online tool Monday -- called "Shock Market" -- to track gun deaths nationwide since Biden took office in January 2021.

"Biden has been a friend but not a leader," David Hogg, founder of March For Our Lives and a survivor of the Parkland shooting, told CNN. "He's made small steps but it's not enough.

"The president hasn't been receptive to our demands. We expected this from [former President Donald] Trump, but we're shocked that it's coming from Biden."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3pZn_0eE3DTTP00

In a message marking the anniversary of the Parkland shooting, Biden pressed Congress to do more.

"Out of the heartbreak of Parkland a new generation of Americans all across the country marched for our lives and towards a better, safer America for us all," he said.

"I've asked Congress to pass a budget that provides an additional half billion dollars for proven strategies we know reduce violent crime -- accountable community policing and community violence interventions. I have also requested increased funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals.

"And Congress must do much more -- beginning with requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers."

Biden said that his administration is working to advance a plan to reduce gun violence, including an improved effort to find unlawful gun dealers and addressing "ghost guns." The proposal, he said, will also promote "extreme risk protection order" legislation for states and improve information sharing between federal and local law enforcement.

Authorities say that Cruz legally bought the gun that he used in the attack, although he had brain development problems and depression.

Biden, however, is limited in what he can do as president, as it's mainly Congress' responsibility to regulate the buying and selling of firearms. Few Republicans have supported efforts to make it more difficult to obtain guns, and Democrats have only the slimmest of majorities in the Senate.

In December, Sen.Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, blocked a request to proceed to legislation that the House passed a year ago to expand background checks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden faces two challenges that could quickly escalate

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... The U.S.-Canadian bridge reopens after Canadian police clear trucker blockade. ... President Biden, in interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, criticizes NFL for lack of Black head coaches. ... Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., says he’ll be back at work in a few weeks. ... Early voting begins today in Texas primaries. ... U.S. racks up more medals in Winter Olympics. ... And the West Coast represents at last night’s Super Bowl — in more ways than one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Antelope Valley Press

Gun control groups pressure Biden

WASHINGTON — Four years after 17 people were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, families and gun control advocates are pressing President Joe Biden to do more to address gun violence. One father of a victim killed in the shooting sent an early morning tweet,...
PARKLAND, FL
WRAL News

Parkland victim's dad scales crane near White House

WASHINGTON — Four years after 17 students and others were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, families and gun control advocates pressed President Joe Biden on Monday to do more to address gun violence. Protesters demonstrated near the White House, and the father of one...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Parkland, FL
Government
City
Parkland, FL
Local
Florida Government
BBC

Gun control advocates 'disappointed' with President Biden

Survivors of a school shooting that left 17 people dead have said they are "disappointed" in President Joe Biden's lack of action on gun control. Monday marks four years since a teen gunman killed 14 students and three teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Mr Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mic

Parkland families are calling out Biden for inaction on gun control

Four years after 17 people — the vast majority of them children — were shot and killed at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Biden is touting his accomplishments on gun reform, and urging Congress to do more to rein in America’s addiction to gun violence.
PARKLAND, FL
MSNBC

Parkland survivor David Hogg urges Biden to use ‘executive action to address gun violence' in U.S.

After surviving the Parkland shooting four years ago, “March for Our Lives” co-founder David Hogg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss ongoing gun violence in America on the anniversary of the tragedy. “Over 45,000 Americans have now died as a result of gun deaths since President Biden was inaugurated,” says Hogg. “He needs to use the power of the presidency to do everything that he can through executive action to address gun violence in this country.”Feb. 14, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hogg
Person
Joe Biden
WPBF News 25

Parkland father aims his gun-reform message straight at Biden

WASHINGTON — A father whose son was killed in Parkland is taking his gun reform message Monday to the very top of the nation's capital — quite literally. "I'm scaling this crane so the whole world will listen to Joaquin," said Manuel Oliver. Four years later: Remembering the...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS News

Manuel Oliver, father of Parkland shooting victim, climbed D.C. crane to call for federal action on gun violence

The father of one of the students killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting delivered a message for President Biden on Monday, four years after the deadly tragedy. Climbing a 150-foot construction tower next to the White House, Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son, Joaquin, was killed, dropped a banner calling for Mr. Biden to pass gun legislation.
PARKLAND, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Defended From Charges Of Handing Out Free Crack Pipes, Without Being Able To Say What The Plan Is

Liberals have gone into overdrive to defend the latest folly from the Biden administration, whose policies bounce between absurd and ridiculous and divisive and destructive. As The Free Press recently noted, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and 15 of his fellow Republicans introduced a bill to prevent President Joe Biden from spending taxpayer money on providing free crack pipes to junkies.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#School Shooting#School Violence#Guns#Cnn#Americans#The U S Marshals
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden doubles down on gun control demands in new statement

President Joe Biden kicked off the week by using the fourth anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., to double down on his calls for harsher gun control. In a statement on Monday remembering the 14 students and three educators killed in...
PARKLAND, FL
Axios

Parkland survivor David Hogg: "Biden needs to do something" on gun control

David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, told CNN on Monday that President Biden "needs to do something" to prevent gun violence. Driving the news: Monday marked the fourth anniversary of the Parkland shooting, in which a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, including 14 students. Marking the anniversary, Biden tweeted that "Congress must act," but Hogg insisted there is more the president can do on his own.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
285K+
Followers
50K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy