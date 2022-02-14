Kalamazoo County jury trials will resume after monthlong pause

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man was sentenced to at least six years in prison for the fatal shooting death of his kids’ mother. Darien Gilleylen, 39, of Kalamazoo, was sentenced Feb. 11 to six to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter after a jury convicted him of the crime Oct. 5 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. He was also convicted of felony firearms and sentenced to 730 days in jail with credit for already serving that long, Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine said.

