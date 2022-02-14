ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo County jury trials will resume after monthlong pause

By Marie Weidmayer
MLive
MLive
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Jury trials in Kalamazoo County will resume after more than a monthlong hiatus. Trials will begin again Feb. 22 after they were suspended Jan....

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Flint police officer on leave after warrant issued for their arrest

FLINT, MI—A Flint police officer is on administrative leave without pay after a warrant for their arrest was issued. The department said it learned that the warrant had been issued by the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office this morning, according to a Wednesday, Feb. 16 news release. Genesee County...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Police ID man fatally shot in Thetford Township

THETFORD TWP., MI — Michigan State Police have identified a 22-year-old man shot to death early Tuesday afternoon in northern Genesee County. Jesse Warren Loomis, of Millington, was found dead around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 in the 14000 block of Belsay Road in Thetford Township, according to authorities.
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Covid#Probate Court
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘We can’t stop hurting,’ family says as man is sentenced to prison in shooting death of Kalamazoo County commissioner candidate

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man was sentenced to at least six years in prison for the fatal shooting death of his kids’ mother. Darien Gilleylen, 39, of Kalamazoo, was sentenced Feb. 11 to six to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter after a jury convicted him of the crime Oct. 5 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. He was also convicted of felony firearms and sentenced to 730 days in jail with credit for already serving that long, Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine said.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MLive

Several Jackson County officials receive 3% pay increases

JACKSON, MI – Several Jackson County elected officials are receiving pay increases in 2022. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved raises for some county elected officials and chief deputies at a Tuesday Feb. 15 meeting. The officials will see a 3% increase in their wages, which goes into effect immediately.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

37K+
Followers
37K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy