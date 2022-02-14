Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 12:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 11:40:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Cass; Kosciusko; Miami; Wabash; Whitley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Salamonie River at Portland affecting Jay County. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Eel River at North Manchester affecting Cass IN, Miami, Wabash, Whitley and Kosciusko Counties. Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Allen OH, Paulding and Putnam Counties. Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Allen IN and Paulding Counties. Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. Yellow River at Plymouth affecting Marshall, Starke and St. Joseph IN Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen IN, Van Wert and Adams Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .The combination of snowmelt and up to 2 inches of rainfall will result in rapid rises on area rivers. In addition, these rises could also shift ice in the rivers that could lead to ice jams. This forecast is based on unobstructed flow and does not factor additional rises associated with ice jams. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Eel River at North Manchester. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.5 feet, Significant flood problems in southwest Whitley and northeast Wabash Counties along the Eel River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 7.6 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to 13.8 feet Friday morning. It will fall below flood stage late Saturday morning to 7.4 feet and then begin rising early Monday morning then rise again. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CASS COUNTY, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO