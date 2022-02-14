Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Travel will become dangerous once the freezing rain begins. Travel is strongly discouraged unless it is an emergency. Avoid any downed power lines and be ready in case of a loss of power. Untreated roads and bridges, sidewalks, and parking lots will be treacherous. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Pike WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 9 inches, sleet accumulations around one third of an inch, and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
