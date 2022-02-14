ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-14 11:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 21:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany Parish. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for De Kalb, Kane, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Target Area: De Kalb; Kane; Lee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...A period of freezing rain and sleet quickly changing to wet snow expected overnight. After a break in the accumulating wintry precipitation Thursday morning, wind driven snow is expected Thursday afternoon and early evening. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. North winds gusting as high as 35 mph Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Lee, De Kalb and Kane Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could reduce visibility Thursday afternoon. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday commutes.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 15:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-16 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Washington; Wharton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Burleson, Brazos, Washington, Colorado and Austin Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 12:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 11:40:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Cass; Kosciusko; Miami; Wabash; Whitley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Salamonie River at Portland affecting Jay County. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Eel River at North Manchester affecting Cass IN, Miami, Wabash, Whitley and Kosciusko Counties. Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Allen OH, Paulding and Putnam Counties. Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Allen IN and Paulding Counties. Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. Yellow River at Plymouth affecting Marshall, Starke and St. Joseph IN Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen IN, Van Wert and Adams Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .The combination of snowmelt and up to 2 inches of rainfall will result in rapid rises on area rivers. In addition, these rises could also shift ice in the rivers that could lead to ice jams. This forecast is based on unobstructed flow and does not factor additional rises associated with ice jams. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Eel River at North Manchester. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.5 feet, Significant flood problems in southwest Whitley and northeast Wabash Counties along the Eel River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 7.6 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to 13.8 feet Friday morning. It will fall below flood stage late Saturday morning to 7.4 feet and then begin rising early Monday morning then rise again. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, IN
County
Gulf County, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Berrien; Cass; St. Joseph WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions Thursday afternoon and evening. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Adams, Brown, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Travel will become dangerous once the freezing rain begins. Travel is strongly discouraged unless it is an emergency. Avoid any downed power lines and be ready in case of a loss of power. Untreated roads and bridges, sidewalks, and parking lots will be treacherous. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Pike WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 9 inches, sleet accumulations around one third of an inch, and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Major WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Ellis, Major, Garfield and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
DEWEY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Grant, Harper, Kay, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Alfalfa; Grant; Harper; Kay; Woods; Woodward WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Beaches#Coastal Gulf
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Hansford, Hutchinson and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow from strong winds. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For today, south winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For Thursday, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...For today, until 6 PM CST. For Thursday, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented roads.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, La Salle, Live Oak, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Webb RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM CST THURSDAY FOR THE BRUSH COUNTRY AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM to 8 PM CST Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...La Salle...McMullen...Live Oak...Webb Duval...Jim Wells. * TIMING...9 AM to 8 PM CST Thursday. * WIND...Northwest around 20 MPH with occasional gusts to 30 MPH. Winds will shift to the north and northeast after sunset at 15 to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...Falling to 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Henry, Jefferson, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Henry; Jefferson; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel may become hazardous due to snow and ice covered roads and at times very low visibility. This will affect both the Thursday morning and afternoon commutes.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 16:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Flood Watch issued for Boone, Clinton, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Boone; Clinton; Howard; Montgomery; Parke; Putnam; Tippecanoe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Central Indiana * WHEN...From 7 PM EST this evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely with locally higher amounts possible. These amounts can lead to both areal and river flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 20:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 AM CST Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 14:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 21:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 AM CST Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

