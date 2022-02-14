‘Robe of Gems’ Review: The Banality of Evil Is a Little Too Banal in Elliptical Anti-Thriller

Danny Glover was 41 years old when, as Roger Murtaugh in the first "Lethal Weapon," he said that he was "too old for this sh*t." At the ripe old age of 41, Liam Neeson was starring in Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List," still more than a decade away from portraying men with particular sets of skills that enabled him to become a late-stage action hero. But the era of Neeson headlining movies like "Taken" to the score of hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office has faded away. Neeson is still out here, gamely appearing in B-level action-thrillers but increasingly — and especially as he's months away from turning 70 — age is taking its toll. Among its takeaways, his latest picture, the flat and dull "Blacklight" implies that here, finally, is a man too old for this s**t.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO