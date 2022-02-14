Talking Cars 345: Driving the 2022 Ford Maverick

Way back in 1997, a UK politician named Tony Blair coined the term “Mondeo Man” to represent the sort of apolitical middle class white male that the British labor party needed to win over in the next election. The Ford Mondeo was, itself, a boring, mid-range Ford sedan in the way that Mondeo Man was a pretty boring married guy who lives in Kent, owns a semi-detached house, 2.5 kids, and (of course) a Ford Mondeo in his driveway. Well, 1997 was a long time ago, and nobody’s buying sedans anymore — least of all the “normies” who bought Modeos or Camrys or Accords. In 2022, the normies are buying small crossovers … but that’ll change soon. Meet the new normal. Its name is Ford Maverick.
