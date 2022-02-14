ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking Cars 345: Driving the 2022 Ford Maverick

By Mike Monticello
Consumer Reports.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe discuss our first impressions of the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick. Much like the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the Maverick is based on a small SUV platform and has a compact pickup bed. For some buyers, though, the Maverick’s true ace could be that it’s the...

www.consumerreports.org

Related
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick XLT Up For Auction Amid Supply Constraint

The 2022 Ford Maverick has unsurprisingly proven to be a massive hit with consumers, thanks mostly to its low price tag and excellent fuel economy. As a result, the Maverick Hybrid sold out months ago, and as Ford Authority reported yesterday, virtually all 2.0L EcoBoost I-4 models are spoken for in the 2022 model year as well as Ford has reached a backlog so large that it wants to ensure it can fulfill all of its existing orders. Thus, it was inevitable that some 2022 Ford Maverick owners would want to capitalize on this situation by auctioning off their pickups, and that’s precisely what’s happening over at Cars & Bids.
BUYING CARS
Telegraph

Here are the best new cars for 2022, according to Autotrader

On Wednesday, third-party car listings brand Autotrader released its list of Best New Cars for 2022, examining more than 300 models available and determining a list of 12 new vehicles. With computer chip shortages, shoppers may have to wait a little longer to get the specific car they have in...
CARS
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Sees Light After 25 Years

Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years. Mark, the owner of this Ford Mustang, had to shift his attention away from his Boss 302 a few decades back when schooling and family became his main priority. Now that he’s got more time and resources to invest in it, he’s ready to get the Mustang rolling under its own power once again.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Maverick Owners Are Modifying Their Trucks With Parts From Other Fords

The new Ford Maverick pickup has been a storming success, and has proven once and for all that the US does in fact have an appetite for smaller trucks. The Hybrid version has been blowing minds with its excellent fuel economy, and Ford is already planning a massive future for this new pickup franchise. New owners are also discovering that there are more benefits to owning a Maverick than meets the eye: thanks to Ford's massive parts bin, some owners are starting to swap in parts from the Mavericks sibling, the Ford Escape, including the Escape's fully digital gauge cluster, and the steering wheel out of an Explorer.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Maverick Outsells Ranger: Why Don’t Ram and Chevy Have One?

In January, the small Ford Maverick pickup outsold both the Ranger and Toyota Tundra. Being a front-wheel drive, unibody platform, it is most closely aligned with the Honda Ridgeline and Hyundai Santa Cruz. But the Ridgeline’s starting price is $38,000. The Santa Cruz comes in at $24,000, while the Maverick tops them all at an affordable $20,000.
CARS
Motor1.com

Cadillacs Pulling Wheelies At Drag Strip Is Luxury Racing Done Right

Like the rest of General Motors, Cadillac is shifting toward battery electric vehicles. The brand’s first EV the Lyriq will arrive in the first half of this year, and it’ll signal a significant change for the American icon that built its brand on powerful V8 luxury cars. Competition in that space had put pressure on Cadillac, leading to the brand embracing performance vehicles over the last decade.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Porsche 917 Racer Started Life As A VW Beetle

Those with absolutely no car knowledge can be forgiven when mixing up a classic Porsche 911 and a classic Volkswagen Beetle, but their modern interpretations couldn't be further apart. Back when these cars were just starting out, they were basically the same thing, but over the years, the Beetle remained a humble commuter whereas the 911 is now one of the best sports cars in the world. We've seen many a car builder using the VW Beetle as a platform for interesting kit car builds, and many have used the Beetle to create Porsche 356 tributes, but this creation has taken things a step too far.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Honda Civic Proves America Still Loves Compact Cars

What do Ford, GM, and Stellantis all have in common? They lack compact sedans in their respective lineups. Was killing sedans like the Focus and Cruze the right thing to do? For their automakers, probably. But Asian brands like Honda are proving that compact sedans still play vital roles in the US market. Honda has announced the latest Civic, now in its 11th generation, remains the best-selling retail passenger car in the US for the sixth year straight and has been a sales leader in the compact segment, in general, for 12 consecutive years.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Best Cars for Tall People

Choosing the best vehicle for your needs means ensuring a good fit, a particular concern if you’re a tall driver. All the performance data in the world can’t overcome the fact that just like people, cars come in all shapes and sizes. Consumer Reports uses a range of...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Ford GT, 2024 Mini Hardtop, Lexus EV future: Today's Car News

Ford's GT supercar is entering its final year on the market, at least in its current form. There will be at least two Heritage Edition models on offer for the final year, the second of which has just been revealed as the GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition. A redesigned Mini...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Which Small Truck? 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz vs. 2022 Ford Maverick

Compact pickup trucks are back. A new category of trucks emerges with an unlikely pair. The Hyundai Santa Cruz is the first foray into this world for the Korean brand, while the Ford Maverick comes from a brand that’s been making trucks for more than a century. These two tiny trucks harken back to when compact trucks ruled the roads. These two go head to head in a modern-day battle.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick XL ‘Factory’ Cruise Control Enabled Pretty Easily

While the 2022 Ford Maverick XL represents a fantastic value in today’s world, the bare-bones version of the compact pickup is missing a couple of features that most have come to expect from modern vehicles – most notably, cruise control. There are aftermarket solutions available that are easy to install, but a few prospective owners have also managed to enable “factory” cruise control in the 2022 Ford Maverick XL, a process that’s explained in detail in this thread at the Maverick Truck Club.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides: The 1989 Mazda MX-6, an Enthusiast’s Four-wheel Steering Choice

Today’s Rare Ride represents the rarest subset of a vehicle that was for most, an afterthought. A sporty coupe ignored in its day, the MX-6 was by most accounts a handsome car that was fun to drive. Particularly elusive is the MX-6 behind today’s article. It has a manual transmission, is turbocharged, and has four-wheel steering. Could it be any cooler (Chandler voice)? Let’s find out.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Meet The New Normal: Ford Maverick Hybrid Pickup

Way back in 1997, a UK politician named Tony Blair coined the term “Mondeo Man” to represent the sort of apolitical middle class white male that the British labor party needed to win over in the next election. The Ford Mondeo was, itself, a boring, mid-range Ford sedan in the way that Mondeo Man was a pretty boring married guy who lives in Kent, owns a semi-detached house, 2.5 kids, and (of course) a Ford Mondeo in his driveway. Well, 1997 was a long time ago, and nobody’s buying sedans anymore — least of all the “normies” who bought Modeos or Camrys or Accords. In 2022, the normies are buying small crossovers … but that’ll change soon. Meet the new normal. Its name is Ford Maverick.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Audi A6 Facelift Spied Resting Near Skoda And Mercedes Models

Remember sedans? They used to be popular until the SUV plague started to spread. We kid, of course. Despite an avalanche of Q and E-Tron models, Audi isn't giving up hope on the good ol’ three-box saloon. The midsize A6 will get a nip and tuck later this year, and in the meantime, our spies caught a thinly covered prototype.
CARS

