Forensic experts are now using DNA from elephant tusks to learn more about the criminal networks that are poaching and smuggling ivory. A research team—made up of scientists with the Center for Environmental Forensic Science and agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security—analyzed DNA from 4,320 elephant tusks that were seized between 2002 and 2019. One of the team’s findings, which were published in Nature Human Behavior on Feb. 14, revealed that three major criminal groups are responsible for most of Africa’s illegal ivory trade.

