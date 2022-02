This year the cost cap drops from $145m in its first season to $140m, further limiting what teams can spend on R&D and building and running their cars. Tost says that the bigger teams will still reap the benefits from having been able to use greater R&D resources in the first part of last year when designing their 2022 models, and they were given extra time to downsize their staffs.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO