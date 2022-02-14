ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngkin to give commencement speech at Regent University

By Associated Press News
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be the keynote speaker at Regent University’s spring commencement.

The university founded by Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson in Virginia Beach made the announcement on Monday. The graduation is set for May 7 before what’s expected to be more than 2,300 graduates. William Hathaway is the school’s executive vice president for academic affairs.

He said in a statement that the governor is a “tremendous example of a Christian leader who is changing the world.” In November, Youngkin became the first Republican to win statewide office in a dozen years. The former co-CEO at the Carlyle Group and political newcomer ran confidently on a conservative platform.

He defeated former Virginia governor and Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

