If there is one thing I can tell you, this place will bring out your inner kid and have you grinning ear to ear. Today my work took the afternoon off and traveled to have some fun at Yellowstone Alliance Adventures north of Bozeman. At first, I was skeptical about how much fun my coworkers and I would have, but it was an incredible time. From the start, as soon as we started tubing down that hill, we couldn't stop smiling.

5 DAYS AGO