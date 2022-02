(Shenandoah) -- Officials from Page and Fremont Counties are lifting the levy currently in place along the Johnson Run. In a special joint meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors held a discussion with the Fremont County Board of Supervisors and approved not enforcing a levy put on residents within the two blocks of the Johnson Run. The waterway, which runs through Shenandoah and drains into the East Nishnabotna River, is managed jointly by the two boards. Page County Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says while there is some clean-up needed, it would likely cost much less than the over $60,000 sitting in the levy fund.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO