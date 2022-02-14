Texas named top exporting state for 20th consecutive year

MENIFEE – For the fourth consecutive year, Menifee was named a “2021 Top Workplace” by the Inland News Group. The annual program invites hundreds of businesses and thousands of employees in Riverside and San Bernardino counties to participate in a unanimous survey rating their workplace on benefits, leadership, training, compensation and most noteworthy, workplace culture. Menifee was the only city government agency awarded the distinction of the 33 organizations selected from public, private, nonprofit and government agencies from the two-county designation. “Earning this distinction four years in a row is a great honor and a testament to our work culture of purpose, engagement and value amongst our employees who are a fundamental part of Menifee’s success,” Armando G. Vill.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO