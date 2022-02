With the recent Bluetooth certification for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, we may not be too far off from the eventual launch of the Galaxy M33 5G. The Bluetooth certification has moved the product a step further in its evolution from an R&D item to a commercial product. The model specification of the Galaxy M33 5G device that got Bluetooth certified is SM-M336B_DS. The model specification indicates that the device will have a dual-SIM setup.

CELL PHONES ・ 16 HOURS AGO