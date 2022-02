After having to postpone the event last year due to COVID and a delayed start this year due to icy weather, the 51st edition of the Famed Brady Bulldog Band Radio Auction was a huge success. Despite the late start, the auction cleared $12,300 and does not include the contribution from Sonic Day which which was postponed and will be rescheduled to a later date. Hosts Holly Stewart and James Petty did an outstanding job of moving through over 130 items that were donated by area merchants and individuals in a shorter time frame than usual as the auction began on Facebook Live at 11AM and live on KNEL-AM at 12PM.

BRADY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO