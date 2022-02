Bitcoin’s hash rate has continued its recent climb, riding the waves to new highs. The digital asset that has been suffering following the market crash seems to only be suffering in price as it has kept up the pace in other avenues. Coming out of the weekend, bitcoin has recorded a significant spike in its hash rate, leading to a new high of 248.11TH/s in a period of 24 hours.

