Rangers' Patrik Nemeth: Poised to play against Bruins

Swayman received the starting nod for Tuesday's contest against the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports Monday. Swayman is coming off his second shutout of the season, stopping all 30 shots on goal in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Ottawa. The 23-year-old stopped 26 of 30 shots on goal en route to a 5-2 loss to the Rangers in their last meeting Nov. 26. Over nine appearances since his loss to the Broadway Blueshirts, Swayman has gone 3-3-2 with a 1.99 GAA and .931 save percentage. At home this season, the Rangers have posted a 15-4-2 record while averaging 29.7 shots on goal and 3.24 goals for.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO