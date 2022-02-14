ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers' Patrik Nemeth: Poised to play against Bruins

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Nemeth (personal) is expected back in the lineup versus Boston on Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Igor Shesterkin's 31 saves lead Rangers past Bruins in shootout

The Rangers started the post-All-Star break portion of their season Tuesday, a 35-game sprint to the finish as they chase their first playoff appearance in five years, with a game at Madison Square Garden against the Boston Bruins. "We have a goal, meaning to make the playoff games,’’ goaltender Igor...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Game 47: Boston Bruins @ New York Rangers Lines, Betting, Preview

The Boston Bruins (27-16-3, 57 pts) begin a two-game stint in the New York Metro area Tuesday night when they take on the New York Rangers (30-13-4, 64 pts) at Madison Square Garden (7:05 PM ET, NESN, MSG). The Boston Bruins avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Kane faces Sharks for first time since signing with Oilers

Campbell, Maple Leafs try to get back on track; Kaprizov looks to stay hot for Wild. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Monday. Kane returns to...
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Filip Chytil: Set to play Tuesday

Chytil (lower body) is expected to suit up against Boston on Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Chytil is posed to return following a five-game stint on the sidelines due to his lower-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 22-year-old center recorded one goal and three assists in his last seven outings. The Czech is unlikely to push for more than a bottom-six role with the Rangers, limiting him to a mid-range fantasy option.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
texasguardian.com

Rangers emerge for win over Bruins in shootout round

K'Andre Miller scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of the shootout as the host New York Rangers outlasted the Boston Bruins for a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night. In his first career shootout try, Miller won it when he cut to the right, stopped in the low slot to switch from his backhand to the forehand. Miller gave New York its third straight win when he completed the play by lifting the puck over goalie Jeremy Swayman's right pad.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Facing Rangers on Tuesday

Swayman received the starting nod for Tuesday's contest against the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports Monday. Swayman is coming off his second shutout of the season, stopping all 30 shots on goal in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Ottawa. The 23-year-old stopped 26 of 30 shots on goal en route to a 5-2 loss to the Rangers in their last meeting Nov. 26. Over nine appearances since his loss to the Broadway Blueshirts, Swayman has gone 3-3-2 with a 1.99 GAA and .931 save percentage. At home this season, the Rangers have posted a 15-4-2 record while averaging 29.7 shots on goal and 3.24 goals for.
NHL
Boston Globe

Bruins lose marathon shootout to Rangers in the bottom of the ninth

NEW YORK — The closing act on a truly fine night along Broadway was left to K’Andre Miller, a defenseman, who turned out the Madison Square Garden house lights as the Rangers’ ninth shooter in the shootout. Miller, a 22-year-old second-year backliner, closed in on rookie goalie...
NHL
NESN

Chris Kreider Leads Surging Rangers Into Matchup Against Bruins

Chris Kreider has been fantastic this season. The Boston Bruins head to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. New York hasn’t played since Feb. 1 so it’s an opportunity for the Bruins to capitalize. Kreider currently is tied for the league...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrik Nemeth
nysportsday.com

Rangers Win “The Return of the Goaltender”

It was like one of those good old Western movies. “The Return of the Goaltender” starred Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin as the hero who gets hurt in a showdown and seems to be done, but he makes a miraculous return to save the day and, appropriately enough, settle things in a shootout.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Linus Ullmark: In goal against Islanders

Ullmark will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with the Islanders, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Ullmark was tested early and often in his last start Thursday against the Hurricanes, and he ultimately wasn't up to the task, surrendering six goals on a whopping 43 shots en route to a disheartening 6-0 defeat. The 28-year-old netminder will try to shake off that rough performance and return to the win column in a road matchup with a slumping Isles team that's lost three straight contests.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Bergeron Returns To Practice, Out vs. Rangers

BRIGHTON, Mass – The Boston Bruins will get some bodies back this week as Patrice Bergeron, Matt Grzelcyk and Urho Vaakanainen all returned to practice on Monday after taking Sunday completely off the ice. Bergeron skated in a no-contact jersey after missing the last two games with an upper...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers
NESN

Charlie Coyle Nets Nifty Rebound To Get Bruins Off To Strong Start

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle got Boston off to a strong start with his first-period goal against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Coyle benefitted from a New York turnover in its own end, recovered the puck and ultimately finished a rebound after an initial shot by winger Craig Smith. It gave the shorthanded Bruins a 1-0 lead over the Rangers at 3:39 of the period.
NHL
NESN

How Anton Blidh Secured Role With Bruins After Years Of Trying

Anton Blidh can’t become too comfortable, but his hard work surely is paying off. The Boston Bruins forward explained Tuesday how improving his skating has been a crucial factor in his carving out a role in the team’s lineup this season. The 26 appearances Blidh has racked up this season represent a career-high, and he credits the work he put in last offseason in his native Sweden for helping him raise his game in 2021-22.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL trade rumors: Bruins among teams to call Canadiens about Ben Chiarot

The Boston Bruins are one of several NHL teams that should strongly pursue a deal for a top-four defenseman before the March 21 trade deadline. You can never have enough depth on the blue line, and the Bruins have found that out first-hand in recent seasons, including last year when injuries to Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller proved fatal in Boston's second-round playoff series loss to the New York Islanders.
NHL
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings

Will a lineup boost help the Boston Bruins start quickly and ultimately defeat the New York Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden?. Boston welcomes the return of Matt Grzelcyk, as the defenseman made it through morning skate and is set to play in Bruins-Rangers. Grzelcyk has recovered from the upper-body injury that sidelined him for the last two games and will slot into Boston’s second defensive pairing alongside Brandon Carlo.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron expected to return to lineup Thursday

In the three games without Bergeron, the Bruins went 1-2. They beat the Ottawa Senators 2-0 and suffered losses to the Carolina Hurricanes 6-0 and the New York Rangers 2-1 in a shootout Tuesday night. Losing your top center is never a great scenario, and Brad Marchand's suspension for attacking...
NHL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Rangers

NEW YORK - The Bruins, still without Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, will kick off a three-game road trip on Tuesday night with an Original Six tilt against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Matt Grzelcyk will make his return to the lineup after missing one game with...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Kreider, Fox & Panarin Lead Team Into Second Half

The New York Rangers are set to resume their 2021-22 season after a lengthy break from the All-Star festivities. The Rangers host the Boston Bruins tonight and the team will be expected to come out refreshed and ready to go. It will not be an easy game back, especially with the Bruins primed after a few games back under their belt already.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy