State classifies methomyl as restricted use pesticide

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell issued an order declaring all formulations of the insecticide methomyl as a restricted use pesticide.

The declaration comes after a report made to the department about widespread misuse of the product, which is highly toxic to humans and other mammals. The order goes into effect Monday.

“In recent years, MDARD has investigated dozens of incidents of intentional misuse of methomyl-based fly bait products used to kill nuisance wildlife such as skunks and raccoons. Sadly, the victims of this misuse are sometimes also companion animals such as cats and dogs,” McDowell said. “Protecting the health of our animals and ensuring proper use of pesticides is paramount. Remember, in Michigan, the label is the law when it comes to pesticides.”

Only one product registered in Michigan is affected currently under the order, a fly bait product sold under the brand name Golden Malrin. Golden Malrin’s intended use is as fly control in agricultural settings. MDARD says other products are effected. Products that do not include methomyl, aren’t classified as restricted use and are less acutely toxic to mammals include:

EverGreen Pyrethrum Dust

Maxforce Granular Fly Bait

Revenge Dust-on Fly, Lice & Tick Control

StarBar Cyanarox Insecticidal Bait

StarBar Quikstrike Fly Bait

Zyrox Fly Granular Bait

MDARD requires anyone selling restricted use pesticides (RUP) to hold a RUP dealer license. Those purchasing RUPs are required to be certified pesticide applicators. MDARD says classifying methomyl as restricted use will ensure only licensed businesses and certified applicators will have access to the chemical.

“These stronger regulatory controls ensure only trained and certified pesticide applicators will have access to this chemical,” McDowell added. “This new measure will also make it easier for MDARD to respond to any future allegations of misuse.”

To learn more about the order and restricted use pesticides visit www.Michigan.gov/RUP .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.