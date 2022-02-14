Fast Friends: Passion, Performance, and the Toyota GR86

This car is the perfect luxury SUV for any German automotive fans with a passion for style and speed. The Mercedes G-Wagon has been heralded as Germany's favorite luxury SUV for its intense power, performance, and style. One particularly fascinating model is the G650 which has been regarded as the rarest of the G-wagon lineup. It sports one of the craziest high output engines ever to grace the engine bay of a luxury SUV. These incredible feats of German engineering were explicitly designed to catch the attention of on-lookers everywhere. Showing the world what Mercedes can do is a massive focus for the team of various engineers and designers who made this car, and it shows very well. This model is especially good at showing that as it is nearly brand new, with just 400 miles, with an excellent condition body and engine under the hood.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO