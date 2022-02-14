ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Friends: Passion, Performance, and the Toyota GR86

By Mara Balagtas McIlwrath
Cover picture for the articleAt Road & Track, we're no strangers to pushing every vehicle we test to its absolute limit, and that's why we appreciate professional racing drivers for their skill and finesse. Inspired by Toyota’s passion for performance, for this FasterClass lesson we’ve enlisted the fancy hand and footwork of Fredric Aasbø to...

CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray Losing Key Feature

There are some things in this world that simply can't be avoided despite best efforts. This is one of them. The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is set to lose its rear park assist feature due to one very familiar and frustrating reason: the semiconductor chip shortage. The news today comes from the folks at the Corvette Action Center, so we're confident the information is legitimate.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Man Turns His Honda Accord Into The Maserati Of His Dreams

With a rich and illustrious history of making desirable cars, Maserati is one of the world's most revered automotive brands. Its latest MC20 seems like a promising return to the sports car sphere, after years of focusing on grand tourers such as the 3200GT and more recent Gran Turismo and GranCabrio.
CARS
motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Edition costs Maybach V12 money

Ever since Mercedes-AMG unveiled the GT 63 S E Performance at the end of August last year, we knew the plug-in hybrid liftback was going to be extremely expensive. That said, we are still in a bit of a shock to discover the price tag the boys and girls from Affalterbach have slapped onto their most powerful production car ever, outside of the One hypercar starts at an eye-watering £173,655 OTR.
CARS
Person
Fredric Aasbø
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Sees Light After 25 Years

Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years. Mark, the owner of this Ford Mustang, had to shift his attention away from his Boss 302 a few decades back when schooling and family became his main priority. Now that he’s got more time and resources to invest in it, he’s ready to get the Mustang rolling under its own power once again.
CARS
Motorious

Ultra-Rare G Wagon Sports Massive V12 And Luxury To Match

This car is the perfect luxury SUV for any German automotive fans with a passion for style and speed. The Mercedes G-Wagon has been heralded as Germany's favorite luxury SUV for its intense power, performance, and style. One particularly fascinating model is the G650 which has been regarded as the rarest of the G-wagon lineup. It sports one of the craziest high output engines ever to grace the engine bay of a luxury SUV. These incredible feats of German engineering were explicitly designed to catch the attention of on-lookers everywhere. Showing the world what Mercedes can do is a massive focus for the team of various engineers and designers who made this car, and it shows very well. This model is especially good at showing that as it is nearly brand new, with just 400 miles, with an excellent condition body and engine under the hood.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota GR Corolla Teased Alongside Supra And GR86

Think of the worst-kept secrets in all of the automotive world and the 2022 reveal of the Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch is probably among the worst-kept of all. Toyota has hardly explicitly confirmed the existence of such a model, but as far back as January 2020, Toyota USA has been teasing the market with tweets asking about the desire for a hot hatch. We know the GR Yaris isn't coming stateside, but over the recent months, Toyota USA has turned up the hype on a new hot hatch with obscure teasers in the background of other posts and brief flashes in social media videos. The most recent teaser comes via the company's Instagram channel, particularly its stories, where a heavily blurred-out hatch is shared with Toyota asking us to guess what it is.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Electric Lexus: Luxury Brand Teases its BEV Sports Car – Again

If there’s one thing on which car manufacturers can be relied upon to do, it’s to release information about hotly anticipated vehicles in dribs and drabs. Rare is the occasion when all hands are totally surprised – though it does happen. Witness when the then-new Ford GT rolled out on a frigid Detroit stage in 2015.
CARS
Fox News

The electric Ram pickup will have this 'class shattering' feature

The Ram pickup is going electric in 2024, but it sounds like it will be hauling a little surprise along with it. During the launch of the Ram Revolution consumer outreach campaign that will lead up to the introduction of the battery-powered truck, Ram CEO Mike Koval told EV Pulse that there will be a version with a range extending internal combustion engine.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Ford GT Heritage Edition honors Alan Mann Racing and its lightweight GT40s

The 2022 model year is the last for Ford's GT supercar, at least for this generation, and Ford has more than one Heritage Edition version coming. The automaker last August presented a GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition honoring some of the GT40 prototypes built in 1964, which gave life to the GT40 program and the car's illustrious racing career.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Porsche 917 Racer Started Life As A VW Beetle

Those with absolutely no car knowledge can be forgiven when mixing up a classic Porsche 911 and a classic Volkswagen Beetle, but their modern interpretations couldn't be further apart. Back when these cars were just starting out, they were basically the same thing, but over the years, the Beetle remained a humble commuter whereas the 911 is now one of the best sports cars in the world. We've seen many a car builder using the VW Beetle as a platform for interesting kit car builds, and many have used the Beetle to create Porsche 356 tributes, but this creation has taken things a step too far.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Toyota RAV4's Changes Are Subtle but Improve Its Appearance

Almost every vehicle eventually undergoes what’s known as a minor model change, or refresh, at least once in its generational lifecycle. The 2022 model year marks such a moment for the fifth-generation Toyota RAV4. Whereas some models receive drastic refreshes that include redesigned fascias and lighting elements, others get...
CARS
Carscoops

Ram’s Huge Recall, Maserati’s New MC Special Editions, And Chevy LS7 Bites The Dust: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. As GM moves further towards an all-electric future, Chevrolet has confirmed to Road&Track that it would be pulling the plug on its LS7 small-block V8. The LS7 is the same 7.0-liter (427 cubic inch) engine that came to fame back in 2006 and has powered the Corvette Z06 and fifth-generation Camaro Z/28. The dry-sump version, known as the LS427/570, will also be discontinued. The LS7 was a favorite among tuners and engine swap enthusiasts.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides: The 1989 Mazda MX-6, an Enthusiast’s Four-wheel Steering Choice

Today’s Rare Ride represents the rarest subset of a vehicle that was for most, an afterthought. A sporty coupe ignored in its day, the MX-6 was by most accounts a handsome car that was fun to drive. Particularly elusive is the MX-6 behind today’s article. It has a manual transmission, is turbocharged, and has four-wheel steering. Could it be any cooler (Chandler voice)? Let’s find out.
CARS
Motor1.com

Slammed Subaru BRZ Takes Love For Japanese Car Culture To Extremes

Three subcultures rolled into one. Yes, this car has definitely raised multiple eyebrows. Just how far will you go for your love of a specific car culture? For Aquilla, he's going to the extremes. Armed with Irezumi on his arms, the Honolulu, Hawaii resident has been quite fascinated with Japanese car culture. So much so that his slammed Subaru BRZ embodies not just one but three subcultures – and it looks as controversial as it sounds.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

There’s a Toyota Tacoma for Everyone

It’s been said that the Toyota Tacoma can be had in more than 30 different configurations. While that might be a bit of a stretch, this is a midsize pickup truck that brings several trims and a variety of options to give you the truck you want to drive. This truck can be had in so many different ways that it could fit into nearly every lifestyle to be a truck you love to drive and trust every day. Let’s take a look at a few of the variations you’ll find.
TACOMA, WA
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: Balance of Power

Ever since its 2006 introduction, the Porsche Cayman has maintained a respectful distance from the 911, its performance a calculated exercise in sandbagging. Its mid-engine chassis always felt like it could easily handle another 100 horsepower or more—and it surely would have, except for model hierarchies and the need to stay in its lane. But over the years, Porsche gradually bestowed increasingly serious capability upon the Cayman (and Boxster) without hurting 911 sales in the slightest. The company eventually decided that the 911 is immune from fratricide, thus opening the door for the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS, a machine that sets out to answer the question, What if the 911 GT3 were mid-engined? It'll be a few more weeks before we can get behind the wheel ourselves, but Porsche invited us on a very fast ridealong to find out what happens when a Cayman gets a 493-hp engine transplant.
CARS
CNET

2023 Nissan Z Is Here To Battle Toyota's Supra

It's an unexpectedly great time to be a fan of Japanese sports cars. The Toyota Supra is back, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is as wonderful as ever, you can buy a new Civic Type R at your local Honda store, and the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins are not only available, they've just been reinvigorated. And now, as seen in the automaker's star-studded Super Bowl LVI ad, this 2023 Nissan Z should give enthusiasts yet another solid choice in this unexpectedly bustling segment when it goes on sale this spring.
CARS

