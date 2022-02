With a consistent excellence across both performances, the Faribault Emeralds once again filled up their dance card for the Class AA state championships. At Saturday’s Section 1AA championships in Winona, the Emeralds finished first in the jazz competition and second in the high kick competition to qualify both routines for the state meet. The jazz competition is scheduled for Friday at Target Center, while the high kick is slated for Saturday at Target Center.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO