With Spring right around the corner, what are some of the biggest concerns Notre Dame football should have headed towards Spring Practices?. The 2021 season for the Notre Dame football team was filled with ups and downs, as they struggled out of the gate, but caught their stride after the bye week. They finished the regular season with an 11-1 record and played so well down the stretch that they finished one spot outside of the College Football Playoff.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO