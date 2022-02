It looks like Tom Holland will be taking a break before getting to work on Spider-Man 4 (AKA the yet-untitled Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel). The words come from Tom Holland himself and seem to answer months and months of speculation about what the future of Holland's career as Spider-Man will be. There was a lot of uncertainty in the air going into No Way Home, as the entire nature of the deal between Sony Pictures and Disney-Marvel seemed uncertain – but now Spider-Man: No Way Home has made $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office (and counting). That certainly changes things... doesn't it?

