Beijing Winter Olympics shows resilience of sport amid pandemic: reports

Tory Schalkle Outlines Which Non-Athletic Factors Predict Olympic Gold Medals. February 14th, 2022| The 2022 Olympic medal count is underway, but for Tory Schalkle, a lot of the medals may have already been determined. When discussing a country's odds of medals, most commentators discuss the country's historic Olympic strength or specific current athletes. For Tory Schalkle - a U.S.-based banker and former consultant - a lot (specifically, 95%) of gold medal performance can be informed by country-wide statistics completely unrelated to sports. "I was curious how well a simple equation of non-athletic variables could predict a country's medal count and, if so, which variables would be important," Tory Schalkle said. To do that, Schalkle analyzed 11,273 datapoints across 60 variables. The result? "I was shocked to find that just 3 variables could predict 85% of the 2020 gold medal count," Tory Schalkle found. What were the 3 variables?

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO