MLS

Jozy Altidore joins New England after 7 years in Toronto

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. national team forward Jozy Altidore...

www.ftimes.com

CBS Boston

Revolution Officially Announce Signing Of Jozy Altidore

BOSTON (CBS) — What had been reported for weeks was made official on Monday, as the New England Revolution announced the signing of Jozy Altidore. The Revs signed Altidore through the 2024 season, with his official introduction set to take place on Tuesday. “I am excited to begin this next chapter with the Revolution and look forward to competing for trophies in New England,” Altidore said. “I am grateful for this opportunity to reunite with Bruce Arena and look forward to getting to work with my teammates immediately.” The 2017 MLS Cup MVP was bought out by Toronto, where he had played for...
MLS
Boston Herald

Revolution acquire free agent forward Jozy Altidore

The New England Revolution acquired free agent forward Jozy Altidore and extended his existing contract through the 2024 season. The two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year hit the market when Toronto FC exercised the club’s option off season buyout. Toronto will pay a portion of Altidore’s salary through the 2023 season.
MLS
Boston Globe

Revolution add roster depth with signing of veteran Jozy Altidore

It has been a while since Jozy Altidore scored a goal at Gillette Stadium. Now, Altidore could have plenty of chances, after being signed to a long-term contract as a free agent with the Revolution Monday. Altidore, 32, had two years remaining on a deal valued at $3.6 million annually...
MLS
Person
Jozy Altidore
Boston

Revolution sign forward Jozy Altidore to three-year contract

According to New England, Altidore's former team "will remain responsible for a portion of the player’s salary through 2023." The Revolution have officially added more goal-scoring ability to an already potent attack, announcing on Monday the signing of forward Jozy Altidore to a three-year deal. Altidore, 32, arrives in...
MLS
thebentmusket.com

Jozy Altidore doesn’t plan on reaching out to Taylor Twellman

Jozy Altidore and Taylor Twellman’s relationship is well documented and New England Revolution fans shouldn’t expect things to change now that the striker joined the club. Altidore met with the media on Tuesday for the first time as a Revolution player and was asked by WPRO’s Tom Quinlan about his relationship with the club legend.
MLS
#New England Revolution#After 7#Ap#Major League Soccer
theScore

Altidore joins Revolution after TFC buyout

The New England Revolution announced the arrival of Jozy Altidore on Monday, signing the American forward to a contract through 2024. Altidore completed the move as a free agent after Toronto FC announced Monday that they bought out the 32-year-old, exercising their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract. "I...
MLS
Frankfort Times

Yedlin returns to MLS as the league preps for 27th season

Opportune timing brought DeAndre Yedlin back to Major League Soccer. The birth of his first child, the prospect of playing in an exciting city closer to home and the right offer prompted Yedlin to sign with Inter Miami after some seven years in Europe.
MLS
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
