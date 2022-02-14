Jozy Altidore joins New England after 7 years in Toronto

BOSTON (CBS) — What had been reported for weeks was made official on Monday, as the New England Revolution announced the signing of Jozy Altidore. The Revs signed Altidore through the 2024 season, with his official introduction set to take place on Tuesday. “I am excited to begin this next chapter with the Revolution and look forward to competing for trophies in New England,” Altidore said. “I am grateful for this opportunity to reunite with Bruce Arena and look forward to getting to work with my teammates immediately.” The 2017 MLS Cup MVP was bought out by Toronto, where he had played for...

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO