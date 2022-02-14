ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Give Your Son Or Daughter A Valentine?

Cover picture for the articleIn today's Around The Room on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Froggy brings up his wife Lisa and Valentine's Day! When...

SheKnows

The Valentines General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey Sent Each Other Will Make You Believe in Love Again — Plus, Their Real-Life Romance Timeline

That box of chocolates we may or may not have already half-eaten isn’t as sweet as this. Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey continue to epitomize #relationshipgoals. On Valentine’s Day, the General Hospital castmates and real-life couple Instagrammed one another to celebrate their love. Carly’s portrayer expressed how grateful...
#Your Son
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she finds out about husband's secret son

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A family friend recently shared a painful memory. She is in her sixties now, but when she was a young child she learned she had a secret brother. Her father instructed her not to tell her mother. Of course, she did tell her mother.
Miami Herald

Mother-Daughter Duos That’ll Have You Doing a Style Double Take

Like mother, like daughter, indeed! Proving that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Hollywood daughters have long been taking fashion and beauty cues from their super stylish moms – and we don’t blame them. From Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford’s ‘90s supermodel style to Reese Witherspoon and...
fredericksburg.today

Looking for love this Valentines Day? Beware of catfishers

From the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia:. Online dating sites are popular, as many singles use technology to find a match. But behind many dating profiles lurk scammers who are ready to dupe users into believing they have found love. Don’t let your quest for love blind you to...
People

4 Unbelievable Love Stories That Will Warm Your Heart This Valentine's Day

A man got his happy ending twice over when he met his soulmate — who was also a perfect match for the kidney transplant he needed — on Tinder. "Expect the unexpected," Reid Alexander told PEOPLE in September 2021. "I never would've thought that I would move across the country and meet the love of my life, and then the love of my life would also be a perfect match, and I would get a kidney." Added Alexander's husband, Rafael Diaz, "It was meant to be." Though Alexander, who suffers from Alport syndrome, was hesitant to let Diaz donate his kidney, "I was very sure that I [could] do it," says Diaz, who was already registered as an organ donor at the time. "I just said, 'I want to. You are someone that I want, that I love, so I can do it for you.'" Read their full story here.
Harvard Crimson

Flyby Tries: Giving Everyone in Your Class Valentine’s Day Cards

My friends will tell you that one of my main three personality traits is making handmade cards for other people. So when I brought 20 rolls of washi tape and a whole stack of colored and patterned paper to college, I worried that it might be overkill. But by the time winter break came around, my stash of supplies was almost depleted. My trip home was a much-needed opportunity to stock up again, just in time for this year’s holiday of love.
NBC4 Columbus

Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?. Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
washingtonfamily.com

5 Things Only a Mom Would Say on Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day, long before your mom days, you probably dined by candlelight in some swanky restaurant. Once you gave birth to your sweet little munchkins, your meal is more likely to involve baby spit up or chicken nuggets. Besides the lack of a romantic dining experience, you may also find yourself saying the following:
