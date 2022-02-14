Our Take On Everything Kanye

After Kim Kardashian said she was the ‘main provider’ for her and Kanye West’s four children, he took things to the next level by hitting back in a new Instagram post. Kanye West is clapping back at Kim Kardashian with new messy claims amidst their feud. He directly responded to a statement she put out on Feb. 4, where she said she was the “main provider and caregiver” for the exes’ four children. “What do you mean by main provider?” Kanye wrote. “America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside my house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs.” Kanye concluded his message by accusing Kim’s friend, Tracy Romulus, of “manipulating” her to “be this way.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO