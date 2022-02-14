ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Take On Everything Kanye

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on our 15 Minute Morning Show we are in studio talking about everything Kanye...

z100.iheart.com

StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘You accused me of being on drugs’: Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian after statement over daughter North

Kanye West has accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of trying to “kidnap” their daughter Chicago when she allegedly did not give him the address to the four-year-old’s birthday party.His accusation was a response to a statement by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, in which she criticised the rapper’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media.Earlier on Friday 4 February, the rapper shared a screenshot of their daughter North taken from the TikTok account that she shares with Kardashian on Instagram, where he wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
heatworld

Kris Jenner ready to call the FBI on Kanye West

At first, it really seemed like they could be friendly exes, but – one year since they officially split – relations between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at an all-time low, with bad blood on both sides. And, last week, things took a turn for the worse...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Deleted His Photos of Kim & Their Kids After Claims She Accused Him of ‘Putting a Hit’ Out on Her

A clean slate. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s kids’ photos are largely missing from Ye’s social media, as the rapper has now scrubbed his Instagram account of posts about his family—including those where he attacked his estranged wife, Kim, in an ongoing public dispute amid their divorce. Over the weekend, Kanye shamed Kim for allowing their eight-year-old daughter, North West, to have a TikTok account. North’s TikTok account, @kimandnorth, has 5.8 million followers with the bio, “Me and my bestie 💋Managed by an adult.” On February 4, 2022, Kanye took to Instagram to share a screenshot of one of North’s TikToks....
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Accused Him Of Stealing & Doing Drugs

After Kim Kardashian said she was the ‘main provider’ for her and Kanye West’s four children, he took things to the next level by hitting back in a new Instagram post. Kanye West is clapping back at Kim Kardashian with new messy claims amidst their feud. He directly responded to a statement she put out on Feb. 4, where she said she was the “main provider and caregiver” for the exes’ four children. “What do you mean by main provider?” Kanye wrote. “America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside my house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs.” Kanye concluded his message by accusing Kim’s friend, Tracy Romulus, of “manipulating” her to “be this way.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Tells Kim Kardashian That He Was Her Biggest "W"

Kanye West has been on the attack today as he has constructed numerous posts about Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. It has been a pretty wild day, and Kanye continues to post new things that will certainly grab Kim's attention, for better or for worse. For instance, Kanye has been calling Pete "Skete" all day, and he has also been bringing up Pete's past. This also ended with Kanye proclaiming that Pete will never meet his children, even if Kim tries to allow it.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Is Big Mad That Kim Kardashian, North West Are Posting TikToks Against His Will

UPDATE: Kanye West fired back at Kim Kardashian as the estranged couple continued to spar online over a TikTok video featuring their daughter, North. “What do you mean by main provider?” West wrote on Instagram, questioning Kardashian’s claim in her note that she was serving as the “main provider and caregiver” for their children. West went on to accuse Kardashian of trying to “kid nap my daughter on her birthday” when she allegedly did not provide him with the address to their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party. West continued: “You put security on me inside of the house to play with...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Most Critical Statement Yet on Kanye West

The divorce saga of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continues after the two called each other out on Instagram over their differences regarding their 8-year-old daughter, North West. On Feb. 4, West posted a screenshot of one of North's TikTok videos, tagging Kardashian and captioning it, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?"
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West Over "Constant Attacks"

Kim Kardashian has taken to social media to address issues she’s having with Kanye West amid their ongoing divorce. The KKW Beauty founder wrote a lengthy message as a response after Ye publicly complained about their eldest daughter, North West, being on TikTok. It began when the rapper shared...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Posts Photo Of Kim Kardashian, Shaun King Calls Him "Abusive" & "Problematic"

He's back to posting about his estranged wife and is once again while using all caps, so Kanye West's brief hiatus from Kim Kardashian content has ended. Over the last few days, the world has witnessed West range from calling out Kim to professing that he wants to reunite his family. He's issued public threats to Pete Davidson online and in his recent music releases, as well as shared his private text conversations with Kim. Earlier today (February 15), Ye emerged on his Instagram with a message that seemed to suggest he was done with the online antics.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce: Everything to Know About Their Messy Split

One year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, things have taken a messy turn. Us Weekly exclusively revealed during summer 2020 that there was trouble in paradise for the duo, who wed in 2014. While sources told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was weighing her options as the rapper made headlines for controversial comments amid his equally as controversial presidential campaign, she didn’t take legal action until February 2021.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP

