The City of Potosi Police are pleased to announce the hiring of Beverly Gillam as our new Detective. Detective Gillam is a longtime resident of Washington County and has 28 years of law enforcement experience. She has served in patrol, DARE Officer and many years as an investigator. Her experience in investigations is quite extensive. She has specialized in crimes against children, violent crimes against persons and narcotics. Detective Gillam recently retired as a Detective with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. But, retirement isn’t in her vocabulary, as she went full time with our agency 5 days after her ‘retirement’. Chief Gum said, “We welcome Detective Gillam and her vast experience to our agency.”

POTOSI, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO