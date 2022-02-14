ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

Gilroy police arrest high school aide on child molestation charges

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zSas_0eE2nB2y00

(BCN) – Gilroy Police said they have arrested a Christopher High School paraprofessional on child molestation charges.

Roy Darr, 51, of Gilroy, was arrested Saturday. The victim was someone known to Darr but “not related to his employment,” police said.

Police said there is no information to indicate there are additional victims at this time.

Darr was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of penetration with a foreign object, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The Gilroy Unified School District was notified of Darr’s arrest.

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Esthela Rocha at (408) 846-0334.

Parties wishing to remain anonymous can call 408-846-0330.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

San Mateo police make arrest after random car shooting

SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo police have arrested a person on suspicion of randomly shooting at a vehicle Monday. William Boulier, 38, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm.  According to a news release, at 11:21 a.m. yesterday officers were dispatched to the area of South Norfolk Street and Kehoe Avenue after […]
SAN MATEO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gilroy, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Gilroy, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sex Abuse#Bcn#Gilroy Police#Christopher High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy