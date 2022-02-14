Drones armed with a small microwave weapon can shoot down other drones

The biographical blurb on the “About” page of Zak Kallenborn’s website (zkallenborn.com) gets right to the point: Zachary analyzes horrible ways people kill one another. It’s a succinct way to sum up his day jobs, which include policy fellow at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, research affiliate focused on unconventional weapons at the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism at University of Maryland, and a variety of consulting roles across the national security spectrum. The common thread, he says, is “trying to understand what’s worth worrying about, what should we prioritize, and how do we actually respond?”
