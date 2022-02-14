The 'Greatest Show on Turf' St. Louis Rams live on in Super Bowl memories

According to the American Gaming Association, 31.4 million adults in the U.S. were expected to bet a combined $7.61 billion on the game in some form, either through formal sportsbooks or casually with friends.
Neither the Los Angeles Dodgers nor the Lakers were able to hold a celebratory parade after they won championships in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the Rams will get to treat their fans to a day of partying after winning Super Bowl LVI. Rams COO Kevin Demoff announced on...
Today fans across the Southland hit LA streets to celebrate the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI. The victory parade started at the Shrine Auditorium and went along Figueroa Street toward the Coliseum, culminating in a lunchtime rally. It was the first parade in LA for a sports championship since pre-pandemic — and on the day that outdoor mask mandates dropped in the county.
NBA superstar Jayson Tatum proved to be a true St. Louis native on Sunday when he was asked by an ESPN reporter who he thought would win the Super Bowl. His answer made everyone in his hometown extremely proud.
If you have any questions on how to refer to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, just check out Kelly Stafford’s jacket at the Super Bowl parade. The Super Bowl parade is the perfect time to celebrate and have all sorts of fun. It’s also a great time to learn.
