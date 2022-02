The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the future of uncertainty at quarterback. One thing that is certain, is that Mike Evans will continue to produce regardless. There are three certainties in life. They are death, taxes, and that Mike Evans will have 1000 yards receiving. Since entering the NFL in 2014, Evans has gifted fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 1,000-yard receiving season each of his first eight seasons in the league. In doing so, he became the first player in the history of the NFL to go on such a run. Given the legends to play the wide receiver position, that is saying a whole lot.

