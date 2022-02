A passenger sued Southwest Airlines on Tuesday for $10 million over claims that the carrier ordered her off the flight for removing her mask so she could drink water. Medora Clai Reading, 68, said in a complaint, filed in New York Eastern District Court, that she was traveling on January 7 from Washington, D.C., to Palm Beach, Florida, on a Southwest Airlines flight when she was told by a flight attendant to keep her mask on despite her medical conditions.

