When installing apps on the Google Play Store, users typically prefer smaller app sizes. That may be because of limited storage space or limited download bandwidth, or some users even just prefer a quicker install. Nevertheless, Spotify has a tool called “Ruler” that it uses to measure and analyze the size of its Android apps for the purposes of figuring out how to shrink them down. Now the company is making that tool open-source and free to use for any developer that wants to use it.

