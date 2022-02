In honor of the Ignatian Year, the Heritage Room is hosting an exhibit titled “Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam: Rare Books from the Hill-Davis Jesuit Collection” during Spring semester. The exhibit will primarily feature books written by Jesuits from the founding of the order in 1540 through its suppression in 1773. The exhibit will be divided into categories reflecting the breadth of Jesuit intellectual and pastoral activities. There will be sections on Ignatius Loyola, the Jesuits as a corporate body, science and technology, humanities, missionary work, the Counter-Reformation, and the suppression of the order among others.

