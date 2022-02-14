ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Lisa Rinna Did Not Cause Reported Production Shut Down While Filming Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhZML_0eE2d2pa00

Filming for season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in full swing. There was a two week shut down due to a few of the ladies getting covid . But things quickly heated up when the camera started rolling again. And accusations of a shut down of a different kind started swirling. Supposedly, Lisa Rinna was in the middle of some major drama during the cast trip to Aspen.

But a source is telling People that’s not the case at all. The production source maintained, “Production for RHOBH was never halted.” Instead, Rinna was the one who tried to mitigate the damage. All because her castmates began “piling up” on Erika Jayne .

The source added, “ Lisa stepped into a scene where the girls were piling up on Erika and being really mean to her, so Lisa pulled her out and took her home. When Lisa pulled Erika out they kept on filming and they filmed them in the sprinter on the way back to the house. They were filmed on the private jet and then they all went home.”

While the reports are unconfirmed, we all know that Lisa and Erika have been going strong since last season . Erika’s castmates had questions about her alleged knowledge of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s misdeeds. But Lisa stuck by Erika’s side and didn’t ask any questions. And the two have been all over each other’s social media showing love for each other .

RELATED: Harry Hamlin Says Marriage With Lisa Rinna Works Because They’re “Diametrically Opposite”

Rinna even posted some cryptic messages to her Instagram stories following all the rumors. Lisa posted, “You can try and stop me or try and keep me quiet… But the truth is the truth, and it always comes out.” Another post read, “If standing up for yourself burns a bridge, I have matches. We ride at dawn.” Erika shared the same message to her Instagram around the same time.

Too bad Erika and Rinna might find themselves alone this season. Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke recently unfollowed Erika on social media. Garcelle explained , “OK, all I can say is, she called me something that I did not like, and so therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put a little like.” And another source revealed, “Neither lady right now has an interest in fixing things with Erika no matter what she does or says. Both storylines will be covered heavily next season.”

RELATED: Erika Jayne Alters Instagram Caption After Fans Accuse Lisa Rinna Of Blackfishing

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK THE LADIES ALLEGEDLY PILED UP ON ERIKA? DO YOU THINK LISA AND ERIKA WILL BE SHUT OUT BY EVERYONE ELSE THIS SEASON? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LISA’S POSTS?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Lisa Rinna Did Not Cause Reported Production Shut Down While Filming Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea .

