The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t expected to be in the market for blockbuster trades this season. Instead, it’s expected that general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas will be trying to make some minor tweaks to the roster which will impact not only the roster this season but also the team’s financial flexibility moving forward. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Dubas has been working the phones shopping forward Nick Ritchie on the trade market and recently these talks have picked up steam. Let’s take a look at a few teams who should be considered as potential suitors:

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO