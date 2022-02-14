ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK PM Johnson: We are on edge of precipice but still time for Putin to step back

We are on the edge of the precipice but there is still time for...

Reuters

UK PM Johnson says sanctions will be ready if Russia attacks Ukraine

Feb 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said sanctions and other measures will be ready in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, and his government will ask parliament for sanctions on Russian individuals and companies. Writing in The Times on Tuesday, Johnson said Britain is considering...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK PM Johnson sang 'I will survive' to new communications director

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sang Gloria Gaynor’s hit song “I Will Survive”, according to his new communications director, before discussing his appointment to try to reset his premiership after a series of political scandals. Guto Harri, who was appointed as Johnson’s new director...
ENTERTAINMENT
FXStreet.com

UK Cabinet Ministers rate PM Johnson’s chances of survival as 50/50 – Times

“Cabinet Ministers believe there is ‘50/50’ chance that Boris Johnson will be forced out of office after four of his most senior aides quit Downing Street and his Chancellor publicly rebuked him,” said the Times while conveying political hardships for UK PM Johnson during early Friday morning in Asia.
U.K.
Reuters

Challengers to UK PM Johnson should temper ambition - former leader

LONDON (Reuters) - A former leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party has told potential challengers to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “temper” their ambition, saying the government needs to focus on supporting the country through a cost of living crisis. Iain Duncan Smith told BBC TV following...
POLITICS
#Uk#Precipice#Reminders#Russia
Shropshire Star

Johnson voices UK support for Nato allies at meeting with Lithuanian PM

The Lithuanian leader says a close relationship with the UK is ‘crucial’ as ‘the times are, so to say, not the calmest’. Boris Johnson has said the UK stands “shoulder to shoulder” with Lithuania and its other Nato allies amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Factbox-From Sleaze Scandal to Lockdown Parties: Trying Times for UK PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership credentials have been badly tarnished by controversies and missteps in recent months, leading to calls from some of his own lawmakers for him to resign. Below are some of the troubles Johnson has faced:. Oct. 26 - Lawmaker guilty of paid...
U.K.
WEHT/WTVW

UK officials hit PM Boris Johnson with resignations

UNITED KINGDOM (WEHT) – Around the world in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hit by a wave of resignations from his team of aides. With his policy adviser being the latest to leave their role, after four senior staff members quit February 3, Johnson attempted to rally staff at a meeting this […]
U.K.
whbl.com

UK PM Johnson backs down over Savile barb at opposition leader

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday backed down on an accusation he had made that the main opposition leader had failed to prosecute one of Britain’s worst sex offenders, after the remark drew wide criticism including from his own lawmakers. During angry exchanges in...
POLITICS
U.K.
wkzo.com

UK PM Johnson focused on Ukraine, not police questionnaire – minister

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be distracted from focusing on tensions between Ukraine and Russia by receipt of a police questionnaire about lockdown parties at his Downing Street office, a government minister said on Saturday. The Metropolitan Police are contacting more than 50 people...
POLITICS
Reuters

Criticism of UK PM Johnson's wife sexist and undignified - Javid

LONDON (Reuters) -British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday that reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie was interfering with his ability to lead were sexist, undignified and unfair. A book by Michael Ashcroft, a former deputy chairman of Johnson’s Conservative Party, serialised in a newspaper over the...
U.K.
101 WIXX

UK PM Johnson says to end COVID self-isolation requirement this month

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he intended to end the legal obligation for people to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 later this month when he sets out the government’s strategy for living with the disease. “It is my intention to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

UK PM Johnson: Package to help with energy costs is necessary and huge

UK PM Boris Johnson on Thursday said that the UK faces a cost of living crunch and the government has to help people. The package to help with energy costs is necessary and huge, he added, saying that hopefully inflationary pressures will start tpo subside once the world economy regains momentum. When asked about the planned national insurance rise, Johnson said we have to put in the money to fix the health service.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK PM Johnson reshuffles team in move to rescue his administration

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fighting for his political survival, reshuffled some ministers in his administration on Tuesday in an effort to appease his lawmakers angered by a series of scandals. Johnson had pledged to reset his premiership to turn the tide on his gravest...
U.K.
Reuters

UK lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Aaron Bell, a British lawmaker in the ruling Conservatives, said on Friday he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson, saying the prime minister's handling of Downing Street lockdown parties had made his position untenable. Johnson could face a vote of no...
POLITICS
NBC News

Putin breaks silence on Ukraine standoff

Russian President Putin broke weeks of silence on Ukraine and for the first time responded to written proposals from the U.S. and NATO, saying “Russia’s concerns were basically ignored.” Putin also laid out his security demands, which didn’t change after weeks of negotiations with the U.S. Feb. 2, 2022.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: RAF intercepts four Russian ‘Bear’ bombers as Johnson and Putin set to talk

Typhoon jets were scrambled on Wednesday to intercept four Russian military aircraft approaching the UK.The jets, launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, were joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.An RAF spokesperson said “four Russian Bear aircraft” were “intercepted and escorted”. At no point did they enter UK airspace.It comes as the United States is deploying 3,000 troops to Europe within “days” to bolster the Nato alliance and deter Russian aggression, according to media reports. An anonymous US administration official told the Associated Press that around 2,000 troops were being sent to...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Biden to Putin: Step Back From the Brink of War With Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden made an impassioned appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from war with Ukraine on Tuesday, speaking starkly of the "needless death and destruction" Moscow could cause and international outrage Putin would face. In a nationally televised speech, Biden said the United...
POTUS
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS

