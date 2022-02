While most people were happy to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in 2022, there’s still some apprehension. How can there not be after the past two years? But now that we’re over a month into 2022, how’s everything going? Is the business running smoothly? Are there things that need to be adjusted? If you’re feeling that something isn’t just right, maybe look at the top three benefits trends of 2022 and see if everything’s copasetic.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO