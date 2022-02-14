ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Poll finds Abbott with 10-point lead on Beto O'Rourke in Texas

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3HFH_0eE2bMc700

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has a comfortable lead over former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) on the strength of a big advantage among independent voters, a new poll shows.

The survey, conducted by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, finds Abbott leading the former congressman and Democratic presidential candidate by a 47 percent to 37 percent margin. Abbott leads O’Rourke among independents 42 percent to 21 percent.

Abbott faces two challengers from the right in next month’s primary election, but he appears comfortably ahead in his bid for a third term in office. Six in 10 Republican primary voters say they will vote to renominate Abbott; former Rep. Allen West takes 15 percent, and former state Sen. Don Huffines claims 14 percent.

Another candidate who shares the name of Abbott’s predecessor, Rick Perry , takes 5 percent, while 3 percent say they favor Chad Prather, a conservative radio personality.

Just 44 percent of voters say they approve of the job Abbott is doing, driven in part by at least some division among members of his own party. About 3 in 4 Republicans approve of Abbott’s job performance, lower than the levels of support most other governors enjoy among their own side. Forty-two percent, including three-quarters of Democrats, disapprove of Abbott’s job performance.

A plurality of voters say they approve of the way Abbott has handled the economy, immigration and border security issues, and the coronavirus pandemic. But 45 percent say they disapprove the job Abbott has done handling the electric grid in Texas, a year after significant winter storms knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of Texans.

O’Rourke recently launched a statewide tour focused on the power grid, and a recent winter storm affected tens of thousands, though not as many households as the storm system from last year.

Texas voters appear to be in a sour mood about most of their elected officials. Only 36 percent approve of the job President Biden is doing, and only about a third of voters approve of Sen. John Cornyn (R), Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R). Just 43 percent said they have a favorable view of former President Trump , who carried the state’s electoral votes in both 2016 and 2020.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R) has a job approval rating of 39 percent, while 43 percent disapprove. Only 23 percent of Texans believe the country is headed in the right direction, and 53 percent say the economy is worse off than it was a year ago, despite record-low jobless figures.

Some of that pessimism comes from inflation, which Texans say is impacting their household budgets. Half of Texas voters say increased prices have had a major impact on their financial situations, and 88 percent say they have noticed price increases in recent months.

The Texas Politics Project Poll surveyed 1,200 registered voters from Jan. 28 to Feb. 7. The poll carried an overall margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Comments / 12

nope
1d ago

Orourke wants to take your guns away; Abbott wants to secure your border. Hardly rocket science

Reply
5
My Mindset
1d ago

Them Texas Retrumplicans aren’t too smart… they need a couple more deep freezes without power to make them wise up… Ted will just run off to Cancun again…

Reply(4)
2
?‍?
1d ago

No surprise... we’re talking Texas where 39% of voters still believe the 2020 election was ‘rigged’ and Trump actually won.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Elections
yourconroenews.com

New Beto O'Rourke ad puts Gov. Greg Abbott in hot seat over energy company campaign donations

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke continues to aggressively take Gov. Greg Abbott to task for his handling of last year’s winter storm that knocked out power for millions and killed at least 246 Texans. O’Rourke kicked off the first day of early voting for the primary election Monday with a new ad attacking the Republican leader, saying Texans are paying higher utility bills as a result of the power grid failure.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Texans Get Stormed By ‘The Abbott Tax’ This Winter

In his latest ad campaign, Beto O’Rourke calls out Gov. Greg Abbott – once more – for being accountable for what he has coined as “The Abbott Tax.”. This tax was the result of the state’s energy grid failure during last February’s deadly winter storm – which left millions to endure freezing temperatures without heat or light.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Rick Perry
Person
Chad Prather
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Don Huffines
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: We recommend Beto O’Rourke in Democratic primary for Governor

Icarus, as far as we know, never lived in El Paso, but the mythical Greek hero’s ill-fated flight toward the sun is a handy metaphor for the recent political ambitions of Beto O’Rourke, Texas’ best-known Democrat and now a candidate for governor. Four years ago, the little-known three-term congressman representing a far-West Texas district had the audacity to challenge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. To the surprise of Democrats and Republicans alike, he almost defeated the Republican incumbent.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Democratic Party#Texas Attorney General#Democratic#Republicans#Democrats#Texans
ValleyCentral

AOC campaigns for South Texas candidate, Abbott fires back

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) visited Texas over the weekend and rallied for two democratic candidates to win their respective primary races. Ocasio-Cortez visited San Antonio and Austin on Saturday to promote Jessica Cisneros and Greg Casar, two democratic candidates running for separate U.S. Congressional seats. Cisneros is seeking to […]
TEXAS STATE
expressnews.com

Beto O'Rourke attacks Gov. Greg Abbott on power grid failures with new ad

Monday was just the first day of early voting for primary elections, but Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is already turning his attention to November with new digital ads going after Gov. Greg Abbott for his handling of the electricity grid last year. In the ads, O’Rourke points...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
fox7austin.com

Governor Abbott approval rating improves, poll finds

The latest University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll shows Governor Greg Abbott's approval rating has improved. What does it mean for his chances in the election? Executive Director of the Texas Politics Project Dr. James Henson breaks down the numbers.
TEXAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Sarah Huckabee Sanders leads by 10 in Arkansas governor race, poll finds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new poll in the Arkansas governor's race shows that Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a 10-point lead over the potential Democratic nominee. The poll, conducted by Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College, surveyed 961 likely Arkansas voters about the upcoming gubernatorial election.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

476K+
Followers
57K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy