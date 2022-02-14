ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Fed’s Bullard says his call for front-loaded rate hikes is not a ‘threat’ to economy, stock market

By Greg Robb
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRNq3_0eE2acR000
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard (Photo by Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

The economic outlook, including the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to a less easy policy stance, shouldn’t necessarily cause the stock markets to suffer, said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Monday.

Bullard repeated that he would like the Fed to raise its policy rate by 100 basis points by July 1 to start the effort to bring down inflation.

“I think we can do it in a way that is organized and not disruptive to markets,” Bullard said, noting the Fed is only moving away from its ultra-easy policy stance and is not moving to contractionary policy.

Bullard said the stock and the Fed look at the same things.

“I’m really not seeing any threat to the market at this point,” he said.

Corporate earnings “will be just fine,” Bullard said. The economy is expected to grow at a 3.5%-4% annual rate this year, aided by the fading effect of the omicron variant. This will lead to a “second sort of reopening of the U.S. economy,” he said, in an interview on CNBC.

Bullard said the two-year Treasury note yield

TMUBMUSD02Y,

1.582%

has risen substantially since last October. The Fed just has to ratify expectations, he said.

Asked if this meant a 50 basis point move in March, Bullard said he would defer to the leadership of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

“Maybe it does involve some repricing of the U.S. corporate sector. U.S. equities have been very strong through the pandemic… and I don’t see any reason that can’t continue during 2022 here, even if the Fed decides to front load some of the removal of accommodation that we’ve been previously considering,” he said.

Bullard said the last four consumer price inflation reports have indicated that inflation “is broadening and possibly accelerating.”

He said the 7.5% annual CPI reading in January is a number “that Alan Greenspan never saw” and the Fed’s credibility in on the line.

Talk of a quick Fed rate hike before the March 16 meeting, a popular discussion in markets late last week, appears to have faded over the weekend.

“I think my position is a good one, and I’ll try to convince my colleagues is a good one,” Bullard said.

Two of Bullard’s colleagues were more dovish.

In a separate interview on Siriux XM Business radio on Monday, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin tried to project calm.

He noted that the Fed said in January that it was ready to start to “normalize” policy and pointed listeners to the Fed’s next meeting on March 16.

“It is timely for us to normalize. Unemployment is low by historic standards, and the labor market is quite tight. Inflation is very high,” he said.

“Our next meeting is in March and before that we’ll get another labor report reading and another inflation reading. Of course, who knows what’s going to happen in the world at large, but I think it’s timely to get started and steadily move back toward pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

In an interview Sunday with CBS News “Face the Nation,” San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said “abrupt and aggressive action” could be counterproductive.

“History tells us with Fed policy that abrupt and aggressive action can actually have a destabilizing effect on the very growth and price stability we’re trying to achieve,” Daly said.

She said she was in favor of a moving in March and then watching and “taking the next interest rate increase when it seems the best place to do that.”

Stocks

DJIA,

-0.49%

SPX,

-0.38%

were lower in early trading Monday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note

TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.988%

moved higher after Bullard’s comments and is now up 4 basis points to 1.980%

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, +5.33% rallied 5.33% to $922.43 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +2.53%. rising 2.53% to 14,139.76 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +1.22%. rising 1.22% to 34,988.84. This was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.78% higher to $47.79 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.58% to 4,471.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.22% to 34,988.84. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.32 short of its 52-week high ($50.11), which the company achieved on February 10th.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Daly
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Alan Greenspan
News Channel Nebraska

'People are unhappy': Fed official warns on high inflation

High inflation is making Americans unhappy, and the Federal Reserve must step up its campaign to get prices back under control, a top Fed official said Monday. "This inflation we're seeing is very bad for low and moderate-income households," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC. "Real wages are declining. People are unhappy. Consumer confidence is declining. This is not a good situation."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Stock#U S Economy#The Federal Reserve#St Louis Fed#Omicron#Cnbc#Treasury
Reuters

China-U.S. monetary policy divergence aids yuan stability - ex-regulator

SHANGHAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Increasingly divergent monetary policies between China and the United States would help rein in an excessive rise in the yuan by reducing foreign money inflows, a former Chinese forex regulator said on Wednesday. The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to accelerate monetary tightening to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Stocks end sharply higher as Ukraine tensions show tentative signs of easing

Stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday, with major indexes snapping a three-day losing streak, as Russia said it was pulling back some troops from the border with Ukraine after concluding military exercises. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 422 points, or 1.2%, to finish near 34,988, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained around 69 points, or 1.6%, to close near 4,471. The Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 350 points, or 2.5%, ending near 14,140. Worries over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine had dogged equities in recent sessions. Analysts said it was too soon to sound the all-clear signal on Ukraine. Speaking at the White House, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. had not verified that Russian units had returned home. An invasion remains "distinctly possible," the president said.
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed to raise rates 25 bps in March but calls for 50 bps grow louder

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will kick off its tightening cycle in March with a 25-basis-point interest rate rise, a Reuters poll of economists found, but a growing minority say it will opt for a more aggressive half-point move to tamp down inflation. While inflation is...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. producer prices accelerate amid broadening inflation pressures

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January amid a surge in the cost of hospital outpatient care and goods such as food and motor vehicles, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. Broadening inflation pressures...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Surged in January by 1%, Double Expectations

Wholesale inflation rose 1% in January, twice as much as forecast as producers saw the prices they pay showing no sign of a slowdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. [. READ:. Consumer Sentiment Falls a ‘Stunning’ 8.2% in February ]. Economists had expected an increase...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The Federal Reserve needs to 'front-load' rate hikes to save the central bank's credibility in the face of soaring inflation, St. Louis Fed's James Bullard says

The central bank needs to accelerate its pace of hiking interest rates as inflation surges, said St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard. "I do think we need to front-load more of our planned removal of accommodation than we would have previously," he told CNBC. Bullard also said he will "convince"...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy