ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Spiked Champagne in Bavarian bar leaves 1 dead, 8 sick

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HulXj_0eE2YsJ800
Germany Spiked Drinks Police vehicles are stand in front of a restaurant in the city of Weiden, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. One man died and eight others were hospitalized in serious condition after drinking spiked drinks at a bar in the Bavarian city. (Photo: Armin Weigel/dpa via AP) (Armin Weigel)

BERLIN — (AP) — One man died and eight other people were hospitalized in serious condition after unknowingly drinking Champagne spiked with Ecstasy at a bar in Bavaria, German prosecutors said Monday.

The man who died was 52, and the others were between 33 and 52, police told the German news agency dpa.

“There were things in it that normally are not in Champagne.” senior prosecutor Gerd Schaefer said. “It had a toxic, a poisonous effect.”

Schaefer said toxicological tests showed the poisonous substance “in considerable concentration” in the Champagne was Ecstasy, but said it was not yet clear how the drug got into the bottle.

Police said the incident happened Saturday night in the Bavarian town of Weiden, shortly after a group of people had ordered and shared one bottle of champagne. When police arrived at the bar, they found people lying on the ground with cramps and eight of them had to be hospitalized.

The 52-year-old man died shortly after he was admitted to the hospital. An autopsy was to be performed soon, dpa reported.

One of the hospitalized victims was able to go home on Monday, and police were able to question some of the others who were still at the hospital.

Schaefer said there was a suspicion of negligent homicide but it did not appear that the poisoning was a targeted attack. He did not elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

1 dead 8 hospitalized when champagne fatally spiked with massive ecstasy

People have long been told to monitor their drinks when they are out partying at a club or bar. Sick people are actively looking to drug others as soon as the opportunity presents itself. Hopefully, reading this story helps you be a little more vigilant about guarding your beverage going forward.
ACCIDENTS
fox5ny.com

Virginia hookah bar shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

BLACKSBURG, Va. - One person was killed and another four people were injured during a shooting at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. Blacksburg Police responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown on Friday just before midnight. Police did not identify the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hot 97-5

Family Found Dead following Traffic Stop Near North Dakota Border.

A family of four freezes to death traveling on foot to cross the border into the United States. Authorities facing blizzard conditions discover four bodies, including a baby and teen, on Wednesday, January 19th near Emerson, Manitoba and just yards away from the United States border. The Associated Press reports the tragedy began to reveal itself following a traffic stop by the U.S. Border Patrol in North Dakota.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne#Bavarian#Berlin#Dpa#Ap#German#The Associated Press
myrgv.com

2 arrested after 188 pounds of cocaine found in vehicle

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested two people Saturday after officers found nearly 200 pounds of cocaine hidden in their vehicle. Luis Hernandez Reyes, born in 1989, and Merle Ramirez Gonzalez, born in 1981, both of Mexico, are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a little more than 188 pounds of cocaine.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Six teenagers arrested after ‘horrific’ attack on homeless man in car park caught on camera

Six teenagers have been arrested following an "horrific" assault on a homeless man in Cornwall.Police were alerted to a video circulating online which appears to show the victim being attacked in Moorfield, Truro, at around 10pm on Saturday.In a clip posted to Facebook, the victim can be seen getting punched, kicked and has a bottle smashed over his head.He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries but was "doing well" on Monday morning.It is understood the video was taken by a passenger in a car. Officers investigating the assault arrested six suspects on Sunday.Devon and Cornwall police...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Paislee Shultis: Six-year-old found alive in secret room under stairs of New York house after being missing since 2019

A six-year-old girl who had been missing since 2019 was found alive and well by police hidden in a secret room under the staircase of a New York home.Paislee Shultis, who was four when she disappeared, was rescued from the property in Saugerties in upstate New York after police received a tip on her whereabouts.Officers spent an hour searching the home before they found the girl hidden in the makeshift room under the staircase which led to a basement.Authorities say that a detective felt there was something odd about the staircase before seeing a blanket and a flashing light.“Detectives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

4-Year-Old Missing Since 2019 Found Alive Under Staircase With Her Suspected Abductor

Paislee Shultis, the 4-year-old girl reported missing from her Cayuga Heights, New York home nearly three years ago, has been found alive by police. According to Front Page Detectives, Shultis was first reported missing on July 13, 2019. At the time she was reported missing, investigators reportedly believed that her non-custodial parents – Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis, Jr. – were the ones who had abducted the 4-year-old.
SAUGERTIES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
iheart.com

Coyote Or Dog? Mysterious Animal Finally Identified In Pennsylvania

The mysterious unidentified animal found in Pennsylvania that experts believed could have been a coyote or dog has finally been identified. WPXI reports the animal, which escaped from Wildlife Works Inc. and ran back into the wild last month, has been confirmed to be a coyote. Wildlife Works Inc. confirmed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Leah Croucher: New image of mystery figure released on third anniversary of teenager’s disappearance

A new CCTV image of a mystery figure has been released in the hunt for a teenager who disappeared three years ago. Leah Croucher was 19 when she was reported missing from Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes on 15 February 2019. Her family last saw her at 10pm the previous day and on the third anniversary of her last sighting are still desperate for answers. In an emotional appeal on Tuesday her parents, Claire and John Croucher, spoke of enduring “three long, desolate years” without their “beautiful and wonderful daughter”.They said: “It is impossible to stay positive after all this time,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motor1.com

Driver Caught Street Racing At 109 MPH Tells Police He Was Going Faster

Honesty pays off? Not always as Timothy Brooks Holden still has to do 150 hours of community work aside from losing his driver's license for 18 months. NZ Herald reports that on July 23, 2021, he was pulled over by the police for going way over the speed limit. On a rural road near Hastings in New Zealand, a radar clocked him at 176 km/h (109.3 mph), but the man claims he was actually going faster. What, what?
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI, CBP, Mexican military rescue American woman kidnapped by drug cartel

A U.S. citizen kidnapped in Mexico was rescued last week by FBI agents who teamed up with U.S. Border Patrol agents and Mexican military officials to save the American woman. According to U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector, an adult American woman was being held against her will in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, which is home to the Los Zetas Cartel, commonly referred to CDN. On Feb. 8, the FBI began coordinating with the Border Patrol’s intelligence division, called the Foreign Operations Branch (FOB), to save the kidnapped American.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

A46: Three women charged with murder after fatal crash

Three women have been charged with murder after two people died in a crash on a Leicestershire dual carriageway. The collision happened on the A46 near to the Six Hills junction at about 01:35 GMT on Friday. Leicestershire Police said a silver Skoda left the carriageway and two men inside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

1 dead, 3 wounded in Joliet shooting

JOLIET, Ill. — One man was killed and three others were wounded in a Joliet shooting. Police found three men with gunshot wounds around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the 700 block of Francis Street. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two were taken to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth […]
JOLIET, IL
The Independent

William Sampson: Police officer filmed beating teenage football fan found dead weeks before trial

A police officer charged with assaulting a teenage football fan after being filmed beating him with a baton has been found dead just weeks before his trial.PC William Sampson, 27, was filmed running at the fan and leaving him bloodied after hitting him during a fracas after a clash between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.The teen was sent crashing to the ground and was taken to hospital with head injuries, sparking a furious backlash and prompting a probe from the police watchdog.PC Sampson, known as ‘Billy’, was due to face trial in March after pleading not guilty to unlawful and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
77K+
Followers
86K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy